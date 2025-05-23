If you ask me, Kyle and Kamilla were a much better duo than Joe and Eva in Survivor 48

Survivor season 48 saw Joe and Eva’s alliance flourish throughout the season, earning them a place in the finale. However, there was one alliance that went unnoticed by the other castaways.

While fans got the front view of Kamilla and Kyle’s strategies and plans that earned both of them a spot in the Top 4 and helped Kyle win the trophy. The other contestants were completely unaware of their united gameplay until Kyle revealed it in front of the jury during the final tribal council of the season.

He spoke about how they came up with the plan to eliminate Shauhin, as they were suspicious of his plan to eliminate either Joe or Eva. Kyle said he knew he had to leverage the only thing he had in the game that nobody knew about, which was his relationship with Kamilla.

I believe Kyle and Kamilla's secret alliance wasn't just the best one, but won Kyle the trophy. While Joe and Eva were the most public pair from the beginning of the show, Kyle and Kamilla worked together in the shadows and made big moves in the game. They ensured that they never overstepped or ruined each other's games while Joe, wanting to comfort and protect Eva, often painted him as a target.

Moreover, Joe and Eva had an emotional connection to the point that Joe was willing to take her spot in the fire-making challenge against Kamilla and risked his own position in the game. In comparison, Kamilla told Kyle that if she had won immunity in the finale, she would send him in the challenge because she knew that would further her game.

Although Kyle and Kamilla operated as a team, they played the game as individuals, whereas Joe and Eva functioned as one entity. As only one person could have won Survivor, Kamilla and Kyle were clear that they were on the show for themselves and would not give that up for anyone else, whereas Joe would have given up the title for Eva if it came to it, if you ask me.

I think Kyle and Kamilla’s secret alliance won him the Survivor season 48 title

In the season finale of Survivor season 48, while at the final tribal council, the remaining contestants, Kyle, Joe, and Eva were asked about any undercover moves they made during the show. When Eva brought up her and Joe eliminating Shauhin, Kamilla asked Kyle to share his version of what had happened.

Kyle told the Survivor season 48 jury that Shauhin had come to him with a plan to go against Joe or Eva, but Kyle was unsure of the cast member’s true intentions. Kyle revealed that he was suspicious that Shauhin wanted to trap him in a plan, so he used the one thing that nobody knew about in the game, his and Kamilla’s relationship. He said that not only did he tell Joe about Shauhin’s plan, but he lied and told him that Shauhin showed Kamilla his immunity idol.

He said he needed Kamilla in the final four and needed to show the jury their perspective was not the reality.

"Joe was the muscle, Eva was the heart, and Shauhin was the brains. And I took out the brains of this operation because I had to," Kyle explained.

The Survivor season 48 winner said the contestants would have figured out he was working with Kamilla, and they wouldn't have been able to move forward in the game.

Kamilla and Kyle's individual games were so strong that Kyle won the trophy. After the winner was announced, Jeff Probst asked the Survivor season 48 contestants if Kamilla had a shot to win if she were in the top 3. Everyone said they would have voted for her since she represented "everything Survivor is."

Fans can keep up with updates about the future of the CBS show on its official Instagram handle, @survivorcbs.

