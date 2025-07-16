"It actually really upset my feelings" — Next Gen NYC star Emira slams Georgia for commenting on her eating habits

Bravo's Next Gen NYC season 1 released a new episode on July 15, 2025. Titled Shore Losers, the segment saw Emira D'Spain calling out Georgia McCann for commenting on her eating habits. While the group of friends was out enjoying a meal in Jersey Shore, Emira criticized Georgia for making a snide comment about her eating a burger before dinner.

"I was so offended by that, and it actually really upset my feelings," Emira said.

Earlier in the Next Gen NYC episode, Georgia was surprised to see Emira order a burger just before heading out to dinner. Consequently, Georgia commented on Emira's "Ozempic wearing off." The remark offended Emira, who wondered why Georgia felt the need to look down on someone else's dietary practices.

She raised the subject later in the episode, demanding an explanation from Georgia. The latter apologized for upsetting Emira and explained it was not her intention to attack anyone or their eating habits. Although Emira accepted Georgia's apology, the tension between the cast members sustained itself.

What happened between Emira and Georgia in episode 7 of Next Gen NYC?

In one of the segments of the Next Gen NYC episode, Emira, while on a boat ride with Ariana, recalled her fallout with Georgia, saying the latter criticized her for ordering burgers before going out to dinner. When Emira explained that she had not had "any food all day," Georgia said,

"Oh my god, the Ozempic is wearing off."

Although Emira did not react immediately, the Next Gen NYC alum later expressed her disappointment to Ariana, saying it was the "most classless" comment to make on someone else's food. She added that it was "basic etiquette number one" not to comment on what someone else ate. Emira believed it was something people should learn in "third grade."

Ariana chimed in, noting it was an insensitive remark to make because no one knows what someone else is going through "internally," especially for women. While speaking to the Next Gen NYC cameras, Emira shared that she used to be a competitive dancer, which was why she had a "weird relationship with food" and her body.

As a result, she felt "triggered" when Georgia commented on her eating a burger.

"There are things you do not say to someone. There are things you do not say to your friends. That is just-- grow up," she added.

Later in the Next Gen NYC episode, when Georgia discussed her bowling alley-themed nightclub business plan with the group, Georgia piped in, saying, "If you plan to serve food there, I would just not comment on what your patrons are eating." It confused Georgia, as she asked Emira to explain. When she retold the burger incident, mentioning how upset it made her, Georgia apologized.

Emira accepted her apology, instructing Georgia not to say such things to any of her friends because it might not sit well with them.

"I didn't read it like it was an offensive thing and I understand why it was. So, I'm sorry," Georgia said.

As soon as Emira accepted her apology, the Next Gen NYC star changed the topic of discussion and started talking about her nightclub. Emira noted she couldn't care less about the place, stating she would never visit the nightclub anyway.

Meanwhile, Riley, who had been listening to Georgia talk about her business idea, stepped in, saying, "All I'm going to say is this is a terrible idea." The comment rubbed Georgia the wrong way, leading to a confrontation between the two.

Next Gen NYC airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.

