"It was an amazing time" — Love on the Spectrum’s Madison meets The Bachelor stars Grant and Juliana on FaceTime

Love on the Spectrum star Madison Marilla shared a personal highlight with her followers in an Instagram reel posted on April 12, 2025.

"Got to FaceTime with Juliana Pasquarosa and Grant Ellis from The Bachelor!!! It was an amazing time!!," she wrote in the caption.

The clip featured a video call between Madison and The Bachelor couple, where the three chatted and exchanged kind words. Grant and Juliana, known from season 29 of The Bachelor, complimented Madison on her purple dress during the interaction.

Madison has been active on social media following her appearance on Love on the Spectrum season 3. The Netflix show introduced her to viewers as someone who enjoys collecting American Girl dolls and watching The Wiggles.

Along with her TV journey, Madison has kept fans informed about her personal life, particularly her relationship with Tyler White, 28. She recently posted a video on TikTok confirming they are still together and spending quality time each weekend. Fans of both shows responded positively to Madison’s update, especially the cross-show interaction between Love on the Spectrum and The Bachelor.

Love on the Spectrum star Madison's call with Grant and Juliana

During the FaceTime call, Madison appeared cheerful while interacting with The Bachelor stars Grant Pasquarosa and Juliana Ellis. The video showed the three exchanging greetings and compliments. Madison shared a personal memory from the past.

“I remember meeting you years ago at Alana and Christina's graduation party,” she shared.

Juliana responded by saying it was “so fun,” showing familiarity with the moment. Juliana also complimented Madison’s outfit during the call. “You look so gorge,” she said, and asked if Madison was headed somewhere. Madison smiled and replied that she always dressed like that. She added that Alana had told her purple was Juliana’s favourite colour, so she chose that color.

Madison went on to share that she had been watching Juliana on The Bachelor and called her her "favorite,” expressing her admiration. The reel further showed screenshots of Grant also joining the call.

"Omg it was such a dream to meet you 💜🫶🏻 kind souls forever!!!!!!!," Juliana wrote on Madison's post.

This virtual meet-and-greet between stars from two Netflix reality shows drew attention online. While Madison did not mention how the FaceTime was arranged, the shared clip showed Grant and Juliana being friendly and supportive, and Madison visibly enjoying the experience.

Madison shares her relationship update with Tyler

Apart from the FaceTime interaction, Madison shared another update about her personal life through a TikTok video. In an Instagram post shared on April 5, 2025, she also gave followers a relationship update, confirming that she and Tyler White are still together.

“Want to give you all an update… Tyler and I are still together and still in love. We have been going on dates every weekend since the show stopped filming!!” she wrote in the caption.

Madison and Tyler, a wedding DJ, were introduced as a couple during Love on the Spectrum season 3. Since filming ended, she shared that they celebrated both of their birthdays, Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day together. Madison also shared that some of their favourite activities include going on big roller-coasters and watching movies. She reflected on their personality differences,

“Despite our opposite personalities, like him being more spontaneous and me being more of a planner, we have learned to compromise,” she wrote.

Madison ended the update by describing Tyler as her “cowboy sweetheart.”

Watch Madison in the season 3 of Love on the Spectrum currently streaming on Netflix.

