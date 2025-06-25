“It doesn’t sit well with me”- The Valley star Danny adressess mental health with the men of the show

Season 2 of The Valley premiered on April 15, 2025. The reality show is a spin-off from the Vanderpump Rules universe and captures its stars either raising a child, getting pregnant, or being in the pursuit of doing so. The cast aspires to give their children a calmer life, which is why they chose to move to the valley.

While the show is primarily about starting a family, it has seen separations, fights among friend groups, as well as wholesome endings. Meanwhile, episode 11 of season 2 was released on June 24. Titled El Coyote Ugly, it was a pivotal episode as both the ladies and the men tried hashing out differences among their groups.

Jesse took his male castmates on a playdate with his life coach, and they talked about things that plague men of their age. They also performed an exercise where they had to place a hand on their heart and address something they resented, in order to let it out. While doing the same, Danny said,

"Anytime someone is coming after my character, it doesn’t sit well with me."

With this statement, Danny might have hinted at resentment towards Jax, which could have stemmed from the latter allegedly trying to bring up Danny's drinking problem as a storyline. Furthermore, Danny talked about the same in an interview with Variety published on June 17, 2025.

What The Valley men did at their playdate with a life coach

The playdate was Jesse's idea, and he had invited his own life coach, Scott. Jesse decided to call all the men of The Valley, as he stated,

"Only men can really understand what other men are going through."

He did this mainly to promote friendship, with the hope that they would squash their beef. The men first hugged it out and then listened to Scott talk about men's mental health.

The first revelation came from Jax; he shared he wasn't going to join the group trip because he hoped to spend more time with his son, Cruz. Then, Scott took over again and explained how men carried resentment in their hearts in the form of a list.

Subsequently, Scott made them do an exercise where one man would have to take the name of another man to clear said list, and they would have to keep their hand on their heart while letting go of the resentment. Further, Danny opened up and stated that he had to hide his drinking sometimes because people would accuse him of being an alcoholic.

He also stated that he didn't like it when someone came after his character, which indirectly referred to Jax trying to bring up his past on the show. In the interview with Variety, he shared that Jax had reportedly called the production to see if they could talk about the time when a drunk Danny had inappropriately touched Jasmine Goode and her then-girlfriend and now fiancée, Melissa Marie.

In the interview, Danny said he called Jax to understand why he was trying to bring up the instance again.

"He was like, ‘You guys got off easy in the first season, and the second season I’m coming after you and putting a target on your back! You and Nia are fake!'" Danny noted what Jax reportedly told him.

Jax eventually apologized to Danny for the same at The Valley reunion, but the latter still held it against him because he believed he treated Jax better than that.

