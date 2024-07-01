Episode 16 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 saw Michael Ilesanmi finally get his US visa after a battle he fought for over seven years. The episode released on Sunday, June 30 saw him and his wife, Angela Deem, landing in Angela's hometown, Georgia.

After the long wait for the visa, Michael was seen in disbelief over his arrival. He said:

"It feels like I'm dreaming".

Previous episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 have documented issues in their relationship which stemmed from Angela's mistrust of Michael's intentions to marry her. She was seen contemplating pulling Michael's visa papers back as she thought her husband was with her only because he wanted an entry into the US.

Michael's love prevailed as Angela never retracted the papers. She too was happy to see her husband finally make it into the country and congratulated him on his arrival.

Michael Ilesanmi's arrival into the US on episode 16 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8

Season 8 of the show saw Angela and Michael living in a hotel in Ivory Coast after Michael moved his US visa interview there from his initial location of Nigeria. After a seven-year-long wait, Michael finally got his US visa, and the two set sail to Georgia.

It was an emotional evening not just for the couple but also for the fans to see his wait and efforts all come to fruition.

In a confessional on 90 Day Fiancé, Angela called their arrival in the US a "new beginning" as the clip showed Michael looking around to take it all in. Angela hugged him as she excitedly said:

"You’re in the USA. you’re in the f*cking USA".

While Michael said he was happy to finally be there, Angela then pulled out a jacket with the American flag on the back with a bald eagle. She demanded he show some patriotism because he was a "Nigerian-American" now. Michael thanked his wife for bringing him through, saying:

"We've been through a lot, and I appreciate my wife for her strong patience. She said she's not going to leave me until the Visa gets approved. After the administrative processing, after two weeks, it has been approved. It was quicker than I thought."

After they exited the airport, he called America a "Home sweet home". They kissed each other as Angela recounted the years they spent waiting. However, she hadn't forgotten what had happened in the Ivory Coast and emphasized solving those issues first.

While the 90 Day Fiancé couple were living at a hotel in the Ivory Coast waiting for Michael's visa, Angela had found a group called "Paradise Men" on Michael's phone, where he was the admin. The group had men who were willing to dupe American women to get entry into the US.

This worsened Angela's trust in Michael, but the latter maintained that he was only in the group for visa information.

After arriving in Georgia, Angela said their real test had started. She also said that their journey from now on would determine if Michael was really the one to trust. Michael, on the other hand, said:

"It's surreal, I couldn't believe it. I'm excited to be by Angie's side and do things together – travel, go to nice restaurants, just have fun and build the family with her".

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 drop every Sunday, on TLC, at 8 pm ET.