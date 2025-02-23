"It literally just feels right" — Love Is Blind star Sara shares her feelings with Ben about their upcoming marriage

Love Is Blind season 8 episode 8 was released on February 21, 2024. It continued the social experiment as engaged couples returned to Minneapolis after their romantic getaway. With three weeks left until their weddings, they began living together to test their compatibility.

One of the key moments of the Love Is Blind episode featured Sara expressing her confidence in her relationship with Ben. When discussing her upcoming marriage, Sara told Ben:

"My sister's like, Sarah, 'do you feel, like, safe? Or do you feel like this is pressured?' And it's like, no, it literally just feels right."

In response to family members' worries over the fast pace of their engagement, the Love Is Blind duo reflected upon their journey.

This new phase was introduced by hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who stressed the value of cohabitating before marriage. Couples dealt with issues like domestic duties and different lifestyles throughout the episode.

Love Is Blind: Ben and Sara discuss their relationship and wedding plans

Ben and Sara discussed their impending nuptials in Love Is Blind season 8 episode 8. Ben asked Sara if she had expressed their choice with her family. She attested to having told Lisa, her sister, and her mother.

Additionally, Ben said that he had informed his parents about their engagement, saying:

“I obviously talked to my mom, let her know the news, and we're very excited. She's amazing, and so is my dad. But there’s definitely skepticism in their voice, for sure.”

He acknowledged that his family questioned the short timeline of their engagement and whether it was the right decision. However, Sara reassured Ben that she had no doubts, emphasizing that everything felt right to her. Ben reflected on his connection with Sara and explained:

“I feel like the feelings I have for you are something that I would be feeling three years into a relationship. And it's like, it doesn’t matter that it was three years or just three weeks.”

The conversation then shifted to wedding planning, with Sara opening up about feeling stressed. She said:

“Well, like, colors, and, like, I don't know what kind of dress I want. I've never thought about this.”

She recalled how, in high school, she had favored prom dresses without straps, but now she was having second thoughts. She no longer thought she would look good in a dress that was too loose or too fluffy because those styles didn't suit her.

Later on Love Is Blind, Ben shared that he had never pictured a woman wearing a wedding gown before. But as she talked, he found that, for the first time, he could see her in one. Sara was visibly moved by his words and admitted she was nervous. Ben reassured her, adding:

“Don’t be nervous. I’m, like, over here being like… this is real. I’ve always pictured, like, our wedding, but for some reason, I never pictured you in a wedding dress. Oh, my God. I can't wait.”

What else happened in Love Is Blind season 8 episode 8?

The engaged couples in this Love Is Blind episode underwent a change in their relationships when they moved from vacation to cohabitation. Taylor and Daniel considered the significant events in their relationship. Taylor showed Daniel the outfit she wore when he first proposed, saying:

“This is what I was wearing the first time you proposed. I'll find the jeans I was wearing the second time you proposed.”

Daniel jokingly responded:

“Can't wait to see what you're wearing the fourth time you proposed.”

Taylor addressed the nature of their relationship in a confessional, saying how quickly things had progressed. But as they looked forward to their life together, she acknowledged that, despite how unusual it might seem, everything felt natural.

Christmas enthusiast Taylor also talked about her love for holiday décor, pointing out that she had previously decorated her bedroom with four Christmas trees. Daniel, however, recommended limiting it to one or three. Taylor took charge, joking:

“Thank you. I got this. Give me the card. I'll be back later.”

Daniel responded humorously:

“Just until I see the bank statement.”

Love Is Blind episodes 1-9 are available for streaming on Netflix, with the next batch set to release on February 28, 2024.

