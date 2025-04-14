“It's not a game of alliances”: Million Dollar Secret star Chris discusses the impact of friendships in the show

Million Dollar Secret concluded on April 9, 2025, and the finale episode saw Cara being crowned as the winner. Among other remarkable players of the season were Chris and Lydia. They both became known for their distinct playing styles and became a topic of discussion on the internet.

These stars were invited to many podcasts and interviews after the show concluded, one of which was the So Bad It's Good podcast hosted by Ryan Bailey. It was released on YouTube on April 11 and saw both Chris and Lydia sharing their experiences of the show. When Ryan asked them if his alliances helped him out, he said,

"Alliances in Million Dollar Secret is an incredibly interesting conversation because it's not a game of alliances."

Chris further went on to explain how having people on one's side helped them with their play.

What Chris said about alliances impacting one's play on Million Dollar Secret

Ryan first mentioned how Chris actually was voted out by his own alliances, including Sydnee and asked what was the number one factor when it came to playing this specific game. Chris stated that if one looks at the log line, it wasn't necessarily a game of alliances, and that yet they mattered.

The Million Dollar Secret star went on to explain that they were supposed to hunt the millionaire down, so the person they befriended wasn't the core of the show. He added that they tried creating alliances as a "fail safe". He called it "tribalism" for the times when they didn't know what was going on and for the times when they needed the numbers to be on their side.

"By the time we got to 10 people down, we had this like perfect split down the middle of the house," he noted.

He added that Lydia and him were on the opposite teams and at such a point he said it felt like Big Brother. He explained this saying that it was about picking numbers and voting each other out as the show became a game of numbers. He concluded the question by adding that he was glad to at least hunt one millionaire down together, referring to Phil's elimination.

What is Million Dollar Secret star Lydia's take on alliances?

Ryan's next question was to Lydia, and talking about her background as a professional poker player, he asked whether that influenced her game play on Million Dollar Secret.

Explaining her side of the scenario, Lydia stated that they came in thinking that the game was going to be more of an escape room than a game of deception. Lydia stated that she felt left out in the beginning because she didn't chat with people to make alliances.

"I'm kind of guilty of kind of starting a little bit of that alliance," she added.

She noted that Chris sat down with Sydnee, Jamie, and Corey so she went down to the other side of the table and jokingly mentioned that she wasn't invited to the "cool kid" table. She understood that they were feeding on people's insecurities from their childhood and were creating a common enemy. She shared that she did that out of the need of "self-preservation."

For more updates on Chris and Lydia's lives, Million Dollar Secret fans can follow them on their official Instagram accounts, @callennd and @lydiatexasgrandma.

