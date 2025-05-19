“It’s something deeply emotional” — Sister Wives star Kody Brown on digging his son Garrison’s grave

Episode 25 of Sister Wives season 19 aired on May 18. Titled, He Heals the Brokenhearted, the episode saw the Brown family gather in Wyoming to honour Janelle and Kody's late son, Garrison.

Ad

The 25-year-old died by suicide last year in March. In the latest episode, Kody dug his grave so that he could be buried next to his family in Wyoming. He talked about why he chose to dig the grave himself instead of asking someone to do it for him.

"It means something to me. I don't know why. It's something deeply emotional," he said.

Kody was joined by Scott, his brother, and Tim, his brother-in-law. He told the cameras that Garrison's grave was being dug by men who nurtured him into "maturity."

Ad

Trending

What happened during Garrison's funeral on Sister Wives season 19 episode 25?

Ad

Episode 25 of Sister Wives saw the Brown family preparing for their late son Garrison's funeral. One of the things that this preparation included was Kody deciding to dig Garrison's grave. He told the Sister Wives' cameras that he spoke to the sexton of the cemetery, who usually dug the graves.

He said he just asked him for permission to dig the grave, saying he wanted to do it himself because it meant something emotional to him.

Ad

"For the act of effort in this, because we're not digging a grave big enough for a coffin, I'm going to make it a little bit bigger than certainly that I need for this urn," Kody added.

He also stated that he wanted the experience of doing something with "real effort" there. He further said that he was just trying to honor his son the best he could, adding that he didn't even know if it was honor or mourning.

Ad

While telling the cameras who Garisson would be put to rest next to, Kody said that he would be beside grandma Cheryl, who he said nurtured Garisson as much as any of them.

Kody noted that he had never dug a grave before, but digging Garrison's grave was one of the most important things he had done because, according to him, it was his last ode to his son.

Ad

Janelle also chimed in on the Sister Wives confessional and shared that Kody had contacted her about him being the gravedigger.

"I thought it was perfect. I think it's symbolic and poetic and all the things to have Kody dig that hole," she commented.

Further in the episode, Garrison was shown getting buried at the Penrose Cemetery in Wyoming. Tim, Kody's brother-in-law, said at the funeral that what they should learn from Garrison was to find a way for humor. He then asked the attendees to remove their "shoes and socks and stand barefoot" on the ground.

Ad

"As I stand here with my bare feet upon the soil, I want to testify that I believe in the resurrection," he said, and hoped to reunite with the departed.

Janelle then handed the urn of Garrison's remains to Kody, who then placed it in the ground. Kody also shared that he dreamt of Garrison, who asked him to stop listening to sad music because he was content wherever he was.

Ad

Episodes of Sister Wives season 19 air every Sunday at 10 pm ET on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More