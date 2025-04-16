“It was so shocking”— Million Dollar Secret host Peter reacts to Cara guessing her clue about the two sisters

Million Dollar Secret, the now-coveted Netflix reality TV show, concluded on April 9. In the finale episode, Cara won the title after successfully deceiving the finalists, including Sam, Corey, and Sydnee. It wasn't just her unmatched gameplay that earned her the $1M prize money, but also her intuition that saved her from the other members sniffing her out.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, published on April 15, Peter reflected on this intuitive moment of Cara and told the interviewer how shocking it was for him.

"It was so shocking. It was so dramatic," he said.

He referred to the incident towards the end, where Cara was the millionaire and Sam was secretly given a clue about her. The clue was that the millionaire had two sisters. So, Sam went about asking the question to her fellow contestants in a casual way, without informing anyone what the clue was. Cara just knew that was the clue through intuition and lied about the number of sisters she had.

What Peter said about Cara sniffing out her clue on Million Dollar Secret

Peter, the host of Million Dollar Secret, was responsible for delivering secret agendas, information about the millionaire, and other vital information to the players. So he was the one to tell Sam that the millionaire had two sisters.

Reflecting on the time he found out how Cara dodged the clue, Peter said that he was on a lunch break, and after he got back, Amy, the story producer, told him that he wasn't going to believe what happened.

He further stated that he would get a recap of everything that went on at The Stag, and the best thing about the game show was watching people lie. He added that knowing they were lying and trying not to get found out or draw attention to themselves.

"It's so delicious to watch. That's what I think is the secret sauce of the show," he said.

When Cara sniffed out the clue against her on Million Dollar Secret

After Sam got the clue about the millionaire having two sisters on Million Dollar Secret, she went on to ask people about the number of sisters they had, the question wrapped in mundane conversations. She already knew Jaimi had two sisters, so she was hoping no one else had two sisters because that would create confusion.

In a conversation with Cara, Sam said she missed her sister because the shade Cara was wearing reminded her of her sister. She then proceeded to ask if Cara had any sisters. Cara had the intuition that the clue was about her, so instead of saying she had two sisters, Cara said she had one.

Sam believed her because there was no way Cara knew about the clue. She then revealed the clue to Cara, which made the latter go into a confessional to admit that she somehow knew her family was going to be used against her as a clue, so she lied.

Cara's lie took the target off her back. Meanwhile, Sam also found out that Corey had two sisters. This made her clue complex, but her trust in Corey saved him, while they unanimously voted Jaimi out, thinking she was the secret millionaire with the two sisters. This intuition that helped Cara dodge the clue eventually allowed her to win.

For more updates on Cara's life, fans of Million Dollar Secret can follow her on her official Instagram account, @caralidia.

