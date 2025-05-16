“It wasn’t meant to be” — The Amazing Race’s Jonathan reflects on his and Ana’s journey on the show

The Amazing Race Season 37 came to a dramatic close on Thursday, May 15, 2025, with best friends Jack Dodge and Carson McCalley winning the $1 million prize after racing through 10 countries and traveling 29,000 miles. Siblings Han and Holden Nguyen came in second, while married couple Jonathan and Ana Towns placed third.

Despite their strong start and emotional resilience, Jonathan and Ana struggled in the final leg, ultimately falling behind due to a water-based challenge that pushed Ana to face one of her greatest fears. Reflecting on their performance, Jonathan said,

"[The Amazing Race] definitely built up my tolerance level and my resilience, and my ability to adapt to difficult situations. I'm one of those people that believes things happen for a reason. And so, it's OK. It wasn't meant to be."

acknowledging the disappointment of falling short but expressing growth from the experience. Reflecting on the intensity of the competition, he shared with the cameras that he’s learned an important life lesson: accepting disappointment with grace.

The Amazing Race’s Jonathan and Ana’s journey —Details explored

Throughout The Amazing Race Season 37, Jonathan and Ana’s dynamic drew attention from viewers. The married couple consistently remained competitive but were often shown bickering on screen. On May 15, during their post-race interview with host Phil Keoghan in Miami, Ana addressed the issue directly.

“You're gonna see us fight, and that's just normal. We love each other. He's my person, I'm his person. ... Even through our struggles, through our fights, through our ups and downs, we were able to still make it to the Top 3,” she explained.

Ana emphasized that despite the disagreements, they worked well together and were proud of making it to the finale. Ana’s resilience was particularly evident during the final leg’s water-based challenges, despite her long-standing fear of the ocean stemming from a childhood near-drowning incident.

“It was my nightmare challenge, but I did it, and for that I’m very proud,”

she told Keoghan during their finish-line interview. Earlier in the race, Ana had pushed through various physical and mental challenges, and her ability to confront her fear was one of the couple’s defining moments.

Jonathan, for his part, described the experience as transformative. Speaking to the camera, he said,

He added that not everything goes as planned and noted the importance of “taking it in stride.” While they did not win, Jonathan and Ana finished strong and ahead of fellow competitors Josiah and Alyssa, narrowly avoiding elimination in Portugal, the previous leg.

What else happened in The Amazing Race

The Season 37 finale of The Amazing Race unfolded in Miami, where teams faced a high-stakes Scramble featuring three water-based challenges: sailing a yacht course, hydroflighting over Biscayne Bay, and a jet-ski rescue drill. Ana bravely tackled the hydroflight task despite struggling and swallowing saltwater, after she and Jonathan mistakenly assumed it would be height-related.

Best friends Carson and Jack led throughout the leg, breezing through the tasks and solving a complex 3-D puzzle at Ice Palace Film Studios. The puzzle involved season highlights and spelling out The Amazing Race using blocks and photos. They reached the finish line at LoanDepot Park first, winning the season.

Han and Holden arrived in second place. Han called the experience more rewarding than the prize money, and Holden praised their strong sibling bond. Jonathan and Ana finished third, with Ana proud of confronting her ocean fears and Jonathan sharing a reflective message about managing disappointment.

The finale concluded with a tribute to producer Jack Walworth, honoring his legacy with an on-screen message: “Travel safe, Jack.” His contributions to the series were remembered with gratitude, marking an emotional end to the season.

Fans can stream The Amazing Race on CBS.

