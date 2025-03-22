“It wasn’t out of spite” — Temptation Island star Grant gets honest with Ashley about his connection with Natalie

Temptation Island season 9 premiered on March 12, 2025, bringing four couples to a tropical island to test their relationships against temptation. Throughout the season, couples confronted challenges and faced decisions about their future. In the finale, titled The Final Bonfire, Grant and Ashley reached a deciding moment.

Grant, who formed a connection with Natalie during his time on the island, was prepared to address Ashley about his feelings. At their final bonfire, Grant opened up:

"I do wanna let you know that the connection I made is real, and it wasn't out of spite. And through this experience, I really realized how disrespected and belittled I feel in our relationship," he shared.

Ultimately, Grant chose to leave the show alone to reflect, while Ashley left the island with Danny, who she met during her time in the villa, signaling new beginnings for both.

Temptation Island star Grant accuses Ashley of hiding the truth

After Temptation Island, Grant Larsen shared three Instagram videos starting on March 19, 2025, regarding Ashley Moore. Initially, Grant promised viewers important revelations.

"I've been dying to share this with you guys... I’m about to drop for you, Ashley fans, the biggest bombshell that you’ve ever seen," he shared.

However, by his third video on March 21, Grant decided against revealing any details. He claimed that he was going to share "some stuff," but now he wasn't going to. Grant added that it doesn't matter "anymore," and he was happy, single, and living his life.

In a conversation with Tudum, Ashley claimed that Grant pursued her while still dating Natalie Cruz after the show. She stated that she ran into him at the bar right next to her house, and "everything went downhill from there."

“But there just really wasn't any coming back from everything that happened. I just couldn't let it go, and I was never going to believe or trust that he really was going to change,” she told Tudum.

Their renewed contact reportedly led to them secretly dating for two months while Grant was with Natalie. This caused trust issues, ultimately ending their relationship.

Ashley shares her relationship status with Danny

Ashley Moore shared a post-show update about her relationship with Danny Spongberg after leaving Temptation Island together. Initially, their bond formed after Ashley saw Grant become close to Natalie. Ashley decided to move on and developed a connection with Danny during the show. At the final bonfire,

“I wasn’t ready to say bye, so I chose to leave with you,” Ashley told Danny.

Danny agreed to leave with her. Despite their decision to leave together, Ashley later clarified in an interview with Tudum that their relationship did not continue after Temptation Island ended. Ashley stated that they talked for a little bit, but "it just fizzled out.” She explained their different lifestyles were a factor.

“We kind of knew that going in. I was more just trying to stay away from Grant,” she added.

Danny confirmed they remained friends and continued to support each other. Ashley also revealed she stayed in touch with another contestant, Logan Paulsen. Ultimately, Ashley concluded that although her romantic relationship with Danny ended, they maintained a good connection as friends.

Danny also added that they gained "a pretty cool story and connection" and that they continue supporting each other through social media interactions.

Watch Temptation Island season 9, currently streaming on Netflix.

