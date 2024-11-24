"It will run until the end of the time" - Tex Mex Motors star Rabbit on selling Mercedes 300D

Tex Mex Motors returned with its second season on November 22, 2024, showcasing the team’s ability to transform old vehicles into high-value builds. The show follows Rabbit, Scooter, and their crew as they take risks and negotiate deals to hit their profit targets.

In episode 7, Rabbit played a pivotal role in selling a restored 1975 Mercedes 300D to David, a father searching for a safe and stylish car for his teenage daughter. The sale showcased Rabbit’s salesmanship and the team’s commitment to blending craftsmanship with business acumen.

Rabbit said,

"She ain't the fastest car on the block, but it will run until the end of the time."

Trending

This episode of Tex Mex Motors highlighted the Mercedes 300D deal, beginning with Rabbit confidently pitching the car to David. He described its reliability, safety features, and appeal as a classic vehicle. With David negotiating for a lower price, the deal concluded at $35,000, giving the team a substantial profit.

Selling the Mercedes 300D to David in Tex Mex Motors

Rabbit and Scooter took the Mercedes 300D to meet David, a potential buyer who wanted the car for his teenage daughter. David explained that his daughter had seen the car online and loved its purple color and classic style.

Rabbit, understanding his emotions, remarked,

"It makes you feel like you're doing parenting right when your kids are naturally drawn to stuff like this."

Rabbit described the 1975 Mercedes 300D as reliable and durable, emphasizing its four-wheel disc brakes and independent rear suspension, which ensured safety and comfort for David’s daughter.

Initially, Rabbit priced the car at $40,000, but David shared that his budget was closer to $30,000. After negotiations, they agreed on a final price of $35,000. With restoration costs totaling $19,200, the team earned a $16,000 profit, marking a successful deal for the episode in Tex Mex Motors.

Other highlights from episode 7 of Tex Mex Motors season 2

While Rabbit and Scooter focused on selling the Mercedes 300D, the rest of the team worked on their first custom lowrider Cadillac. Wesley designed the interior with ivory seats and gold trim for a polished look, while Jaime crafted wheels with gold and chrome finishes to match the design. With only seven days left, the team raced to prepare the car for a lowrider show at Lincoln Park.

At the same time, Rabbit and Scooter pursued a lead on a Lamborghini Diablo in El Paso. They connected with sellers Linda and Juan, who offered the car for $43,000. After negotiating, Rabbit and Scooter purchased the car, intending to restore it to its original factory color.

Upon closer inspection, the team discovered signs of damage beneath the paint, indicating a previous fender bender. As the episode progressed, the team completed the Cadillac in time for the Lincoln Park lowrider show.

The car was presented to potential buyers with support from Dazza, a model well-known in the low-riding community, whose involvement helped attract attention to the vehicle. A buyer expressed interest, and after negotiations, the Cadillac was sold for $75,000.

This sale marked a financial milestone for the team, contributing to their goals for the season. The episode concluded with the Lamborghini’s restoration challenges still unresolved, leaving the team’s next steps for this high-profile project to be revealed in future episodes.

Watch the latest episodes of Tex Mex Motors season 2, which are currently on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback