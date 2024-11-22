Tex Mex Motors season 2 dropped all eight episodes this week on Friday, November 22, 2024. The season marked the second installment of the Borderland Customs crew's television stint and ended with the crew putting together a big event to sell the Lamborghini Diablo.

At the Art and Culture exhibit, the crew priced the supercar for $250,000 and received several offers including one for $175,000. Rabbit appreciated the offer but could not sell it for almost so little. They finally sold the car for $215,000 to the Judge.

As per the synopsis of the episode:

"Wes gets a diagnosis on the Diablo. SCoorer reveals a secret that fires Jamie up. Rabbit stires up a bidding war for the Chevvy C10 square body."

What happened in Tex Mex Motors season 2 episode 8?

The episode titled, A Deal with El Diablo, started with Scooter and Rabbit stopping at the Five Collision after seeing Cisco transfer a Trans-Am to the store. As they read the number plate on the Trans-Am, they realized it was Mexican, meaning they had competition.

Rabbit and Scooter spoke to someone at the shop who told them he had just "scooped" the Pontiac Firebird (Trans-Am) and when they asked about Five Collison's business, the person in charge told them that he saw what they were doing and started doing the same.

The Tex Mex Motors season 2 cast members decided against telling their team members about their competition. They wanted to celebrate the acquisition of the Chevrolet Squarebody C10. Rabbit told the group they bought it for $2500.

"Big wheels, four-six drop. These trucks make great money," he added.

The crew decided to completely transform the car and give it the look of a Texas flag along with adding horns up front. Jamie asked how much they could sell it for considering the modification would cost them around five or six thousand dollars. Rabbit felt if it were a job well done, they could get 50 or 60,000 for the truck.

Wes suggested they needed to send the Chevy to the specialty shop, much like the Diablo. He added the Lamborghini had several issues that needed to be addressed and if they had done it themselves, it would have caused them more damage.

As Tex Mex Motors season 2 crew got to work on the Chevy, Wes visited the specialty shop to work on the Lamborghini. He called what he was set to do "delicate work."

"It's kinda like workin' on an eggshell. A very, very expensive eggshell." Wes added.

Meanwhile, Rabbit and Scooter discussed how they could sell a high-selling car and came up with the idea of planning an event. Rabbit wanted to invite around 100-150 people and include local artists so they could present their art. While the two started looking for places and inviting people, the rest of the crew started work on the Chevrolet Pickup truck.

Scooter told Jamie and Wes about finding another dealership and that he felt their leads were drying up because of this other business. He told them he believed they were "mimicking" their operation and said he was unhappy with that.

"We got a Lamborghini. They do not," jamie assured Wes.

She told the Tex Mex Motors season 2 star that it was a great car to resell and was going to help put out the Borderland Customs name. She told Scoote she hoped he and Rabbit were working on a good guest list.

However, the guest list proved to be an issue since Rabbit invited close to 300 people and the hotel they booked said they couldn't accommodate the number. They finalized another venue and started calling up their guests to update them.

Once the truck was complete, Rabbit took the car around and explained he was doing something similar to a real estate's private showing. The Tex Mex Motors season 2 star wanted to start a "bidding war" and was able to sell the car for 63,000.

Tex Mex Motors star Scooter called it a "great win" for their business and revealed they made over $53,000 in profits.

"Aye, carry! It's over 650%. That makes this the most profitable sale in Bordler Customs history ever," he told the cameras.

Meanwhile, Andy worked on the exterior of the Diablo and explained they had to make a statement with the car. He wanted to incorporate a little bit of the El Paso culture on the exterior and accented the Lamborghini with "Mexican-style Huichol art."

Scooter told Wes and Jamie about selling the C10 and they asked how well they were doing in terms of meeting their winter deadline. He told them they were still $227,000 short of being considered a profitable business and told them they were heavily relying on the sale of the Lamborghini.

"I guess all of our eggs are in one basket right here," Wes said.

At the art show, the Tex Mex Motors season 2 cast was able to sell the Diablo for 215,000 to a collector. Although they didn't hit their goal, they came extremely close to earning $482,400 in overall profit.

Just as they were wrapping up the event, Scooter received a phone call from his friend Chema from Juárez. He told them he had an "interesting proposition" and wanted to meet them "ASAP." Scooter and Rabbit went to meet the Tex Mex Motors season 2 star's friend who said he could get the Netflix crew "any car" they wanted in "great shape" but wanted a 35% cut.

Scooter told the cameras that if they turned him down, he might become the Tex Mex Motors season 2 cast's "biggest competition" but they needed to discuss it with the rest of the group. Scooter and Rabbit called their crew from the car and let them know what happened however the crew wanted to discuss the proposition more.

The episode ended with a tribute to Robert "Rabbit" Pitts who passed away in August 2024 after battling cancer.

"We love you and will always remember you," a message read.

Episodes of Tex Mex Motors season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

