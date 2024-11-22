Tex Mex Motors season 2 episode 6 recap: Rabbit and Scooter acquire a Mercedes while NASCAR champion Kyle Busch makes a special appearance

Tex Mex Motors season 2 finally hit the screens on November 22. The new season once again documented Rabbit and his team transforming a new set of used cars into vintage beauties and selling them for profit.

In episode 6 of Tex Mex Motors season 2, the team of Borderland Customs, the car company based in El Paso, Texas, went to Mexico to source a Mercedes. While there, they also came across a vintage Cadillac, which they decided to buy on the spot and transform into a low rider.

In the episode, Rabbit and Scooter also went to a NASCAR race course, where the champion Kyle Busch came up to them to chat about a car he noticed. He praised them for the transformation and was amazed to know that it had been sourced from across the border.

Trending

Rabbit and Scooter find competition while acquiring a Mercedes on Tex Mex Motors season 2 episode 6

When Rabbit and Scooter went to source the Mercedes in El Faro, they had to drive 60-65 miles just to get to where the Mercedes was up for sale. When they got there, they didn't see any cars standing by, so they decided to knock on the owner's door.

An old lady named Alicia emerged and told them that her cousin had taken the car to El Paso to sell it. That was because El Faro was a small town, and she thought she wouldn't find buyers for Mercedes there. She told them she was willing to sell it for $2000.

Scooter said in a Tex Mex Motors confessional that this meant that they had competition when it came to refurbishing the particular Mercedes. So they rushed to wherever the Mercedes was because he said he needed to get there before he sold it.

When they spotted the car, Cisco, the owner emerged on a horse. He asked for $2500 for the car for bringing it across the border. But Rabbit negotiated and brought it down to $2200, and Cisco agreed. They loaded the car onto the trailer they brought and drove away.

Borderland Customs transforms a race car Kyle Busch appreciates on Tex Mex Motors season 2 episode 6

The episode saw Robert, the car wrapping expert, covering the car with red wrapping paper and the Borderland Customs logo to get the Monte Carlo ready for a race course. It was a 2000 Monte Carlo, Richard Childress race car.

Kyle Busch pulled up in a golf cart to inspect the car. He said he spotted the car from far away and thought he had to come to check it out. Wes told him they got the car from Juarez, Mexico, and restored it in El Paso. Kyle was in disbelief over the fact that it came from Mexico. He then said:

"Looks like you got a nice piece here."

He also said that he used to drive one of the cars. Scooter asked if the car had a Kyle Busch seal of approval on it, and the star said it did. He then signed the car. After he signed it, a buyer offered Scooter and Wes $110,000 for the car, the truck, and the trailer because he didn't have a way to haul the street illegal car back home.

All the episodes of Tex Mex Motors seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback