The much-anticipated second season of Tex Mex Motors premiered on Netflix on November 22, 2024, bringing back its high-energy blend of cross-border car restoration and unique automotive creativity.

This season, the team continues transforming overlooked vehicles from Mexico into automotive masterpieces. The crew includes familiar faces like Jaime Hjelm, Wesley Zachary, and Marcos "Scooter" Carrera, along with the late Rob "Rabbit" Pitts, whose legacy is honored throughout the season.

In episode 2 of Tex Mex Motors, the crew faces significant challenges, including a risky deal involving a 1952 Chevy Fleetline and a surprise find—a 1947 Indian Chief motorcycle.

Both projects tested their bargaining skills especially when Scooter and Rabbit had to deal with the biker gang as they aimed to turn rusted classics into valuable collectibles.

Tex Mex Motors: Rabbit’s biker gang negotiation

The episode’s highlight comes when Scooter arranges a meeting with a local biker gang to acquire rare parts for the Indian Chief. Rabbit is initially shocked at the sight of numerous bikers rolling into the garage, joking:

“Scooter, you never cease to surprise me.”

The bikers present various components, including a signature Indian seat and a fender in the original colors. Rocket, one of the bikers, initially demands $15,000 for the parts.

After intense negotiations, Rabbit strikes a deal for $7,000—half the original price. As Rabbit notes, “We need these parts bad,” underscoring the stakes of the deal.

A disappointing Chevy Fleetline find

Tex Mex Motors episode 2 kicks off with Scooter and Rabbit traveling 250 miles to Chihuahua, Mexico, to inspect a 1952 Chevy Fleetline. Initially described as being in good condition, the car turns out to be anything but. As Rabbit quips:

“I swear to God, the more you look at it, the worse it gets.”

The car's deteriorated state—rusted chrome, missing seats, and crumbled gates—leads Scooter to call his contact, suspecting they were misled.

Amid their disappointment, Scooter learns about a potential silver lining—a classic Indian motorcycle stored at the same location. Despite Rabbit's reminder that "we are not a motorcycle shop," Scooter’s excitement is palpable, knowing the potential value of an Indian Chief bike.

Striking a deal for the Fleetline and the Indian Chief

Upon inspecting the 1947 Indian Chief in Tex Mex Motors episode 2, the team finds it in poor condition, with only the chassis and engine intact. However, the rarity and historical significance of Indian motorcycles—America's first motorcycle brand—make it an attractive prospect. As narrated:

“With its iconic skirting fitters, left-hand throttle, hand-operated gear shift, and foot pedal clutch, this bike was a beefy bad boy at the time.”

The garage owner initially demanded $8,000 for both the Fleetline and the bike. After some negotiation, Scooter and Rabbit secured a deal for $6,500. Rabbit reflects:

“At the end of the day, whether we bring back a bike, a Chevy, or a goat if we can make money off of this as a team, that's a win.”

Plans for restoration

Back at the garage, Jaime expresses skepticism about the purchases, pointing out the extensive rust and missing parts. Despite her reservations, the team begins formulating ambitious plans for the Fleetline.

Jaime suggests turning it into a hot rod with a chopped top and a Chevy 454 big block engine. “Buyers will come flocking,” she declares confidently.

For the Indian Chief, Wesley takes the lead, leveraging his experience with motorcycles to assess the project's viability. While he estimates the bike could fetch $10,000 once restored, he acknowledges that sourcing original parts will be challenging.

Tex Mex Motors season 2 continues to air on Netflix, with a heartfelt tribute to the late Rob “Rabbit” Pitts.

