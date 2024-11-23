In Tex Mex Motors season 2 episode 8, titled, A Deal with El Diablo, the Borderland Customs crew sold their prized possession, the Lamborghini Diablo at their Art and Culture exhibit featuring various local artists.

The segment saw two people put in an offer and while one stood at $150,000, $100,000 less than their asking price, Rabbit and his crew made a sale for the Diablo at $215,000. The new owner of the supercar, collector Judge initially offered $200,000 but Rabbit negotiated and asked for $240,000.

The collector explained that while he didn't want to walk away from the car, he would if he had to and said 215 was his final offer.

"You know Scooter, there's a sayin' back home. And sometimes oatmeal's better than no meal. Judge, you bought yourself a Lamborghini, sir," Rabbit told the collector.

The sale brought them close to their winter season profit goal of $500,000 as the crew made a total of $482,400 in profits in Tex Mex Motors season 2.

"We're bridging the two cultures"— Andy works on the exterior of the Lamborghini Diablo in Tex Mex Motors season 2 finale

The season 2 finale of Tex Mex Motors saw Wes go to the specialty shop to work on the Lamborghini. He told the cameras that working on the car was like working on an "eggshell".

The owner of the specialty shop told Wes they found some damage once they tore down the vehicle and discovered "a bit of corrosion." He told the Tex Mex Motors season 2 star they had to address it before it was too late. Wes discovered several "stress cracks" while the owner told him the diffuser would require "a lot of wind force."

"The structure will flop with the whole car," he said.

Once the car returned to the Borderland Customs shop, Andy started working on the exterior of the Diablo. He told the cameras that Wes and the crew had finished working on the corrosion and it was "time to get painting."

He added that it was the last car of the winter and also the Tex Mex Motors season 2 cast's "highest-end car" yet. He added that they had to make a statement with the car which is why they picked an OEM color by Lamborghini, called Arancio Borealis.

"And we're gonna accent that with Mexican-style Huichol art," he added.

The Tex Mex Motors season 2 cast member added he loved what Lamborghini did. He stated they didn't mind rolling something off their "assembly line" including "neon green or some odd-looking red." He added that it was "bold" and "daring" but a Lamborghini had to be both.

He further told the cameras he loved Scooter's idea to incorporate Huichol art and said the orange translated well for an Aztec, which was a Mexican art style.

"What I love about El Paso is it's a mixed culture. And as you drive the city, you're gonna see all kinds of Mexican-style artwork. There's gonna be a mural somewhere that's gonna have this Huichol art. Here at Borderland Customs, we're bridging the two cultures, so it only makes sense we do this style of art on the Lamborghini," he added.

Wes noticed a slow drip of oil coming from the bottom of the Diablo. Jamie said it might be a drain plug on the oil pan. She told the cameras it looked great when it came back from the specialty shop but that after the Tex Mex Motors crew did a "thorough check" they found a small oil leak.

The team fixed it in time for the Art and Culture exhibit where they showcased the Diablo. The crew got two offers for the vehicle and sold it for $215,000.

Episodes of Tex Mex Motors season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

