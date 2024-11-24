“It's a lot of candy”—Tex Mex Motors star Rabbit sells a Cadillac Fleetwood for $75k after buying it for $4k

Season 2 of the cult-favorite show Tex Mex Motors was finally released on Netflix on Friday, November 22. The new installment once again followed the car restoration and operations team at Borderland Customs, a vintage car transforming agency located in El Paso, Texas.

The agency was named that because of its proximity to the Mexican border, making it a cross-country business. In season 2 episode 6, Rabbit and Scooter from the agency went to Mexico to scout out a Mercedes and that's when they stumbled upon a Cadillac. They bought it for $4000 and transformed it into a lowrider with hydraulics to cater to the lowrider class.

Then, in episode 7, Rabbit was seen making a sales pitch to a potential buyer, saying:

"Check out the lacework. Raindrops, stripe work, panel work. It's a lot of candy. Custom interior, Luxor wires, Hoppo hydraulics all the way around".

How the Borderland Customs team sold a $4k Cadillac for $75 on Tex Mex Motors season 2?

In Tex Mex Motors episode 6, when Scooter and Rabbit were driving to El Faro for a tip they got on a Mercedes they wanted, the two bumped into a Cadillac Fleetwood on their way. The duo immediately pulled up to check out the car and when they got closer to it, they saw the "For Sale" sticker on.

Rabbit said that he saw "serious" potential in the car. Scooter bent down and popped out a football from the top of the wheel, saying that it was a hack to stiffen the suspension and reverse the lowriding capabilities of the car. Rabbit replied:

"This is the last '90s GM rear-wheel drive, full-frame car, which is the perfect platform for..." Scooter finished his sentence, "Lowriders".

A Tex Mex Motors narration explained that after Cadillac bought out another car manufacturing company, Fleetwood, came the era of Fleetwood Cadillacs. Because these had big bodies, they were perfect to fit in lowriding gears, which is why the lowriders today would pay high prices for them.

The lady who owned the vehicle said that she was selling it for $5000. Rabbit mentioned that even though the old car started up, they couldn't drive it because the dash was cracked up, the paint wasn't upto the mark neither was the interior. He offered $3000 for it, but the lady brought it up to $4500. Both parties agreed on $4000.

When Rabbit brought the car back to the Borderland Customs, the team was happy it see it. They thought it was a steal for $4000 because they all understood the value it held in the lowrider scene. Jaime Hjlem said that if they could keep the cost of repairing around $30-$35,000, they should estimate $70,000 in sales.

The interior expert added that he wanted it to have white insides with gold trims in an old-school way—size 13 in wheels, gold paint, and hydraulics for suspension. The team also understood the repercussions of the low rider not turning out great, they thought their reputation among the lowrider would be "trash" if they didn't succeed at it.

After they transformed the Caddy in episode 7 of Tex Mex Motors, they brought it out to a lowrider meet to see if it had any potential buyers. They found a guy who was ready to pay $60,000 after the asking price of $80,000. Both parties called it a deal at $75,000.

All 8 episodes of Tex Mex Motors season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

