Ivori and Choco Brown clash in latest Baddies Africa sneak peek

Baddies Africa is in full swing, with cast members fighting and brawling against each other over new and long-standing disputes. In the previous episode, which aired on July 27, 2025, the cast members witnessed an explosive altercation between Ivori and Badd Dolly, which left many jarred. While they wished to enjoy some peace, the sneak peek of the coming episode promised otherwise.On August 1, 2025, the series' official Instagram handle, @thezeusnetworkbaddies, posted a preview of the upcoming episode, set to air on August 3, 2025. The minute-long video clip featured multiple fights and arguments. Among those was a physical altercation between Ivori and Choco Brown. Choco Brown maintained a cordial relationship with most of the cast members since she was a newcomer. However, that did not seem to be the case during her fight with Ivori. While the real reason behind their clash remains concealed as of now, it can be assumed that Elsie K, Choco Brown's biggest ally, most likely had a part to play in the dispute. In the previous episode, Choco Brown had promised her friend that she would fight for her if needed. Toward the end of the Baddies Africa segment, while arguing with Badd Dolly, Ivori also clashed with Choco Brown over her style of pacing. While the matter had not escalated then, it can be assumed that it did later on.What else was shown in the sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Baddies Africa?The sneak peek of episode 13 of Baddies Africa started with an explosive fight involving multiple cast members, one of whom was Choco Brown. She was shown throwing herself on top of other girls, trying to land a punch. Meanwhile, the security personnel tried their best to separate the ladies, preventing them from causing any serious injuries.Watching them from the sidelines, Natalie remarked:&quot;They're everywhere.&quot;In another segment of the Baddies Africa trailer, Big Lex was challenged to a fight, and when she obliged, she was pulled in by her sweatshirt. Summer, her ally, cheered her on while security tried to gain control of the chaos. Elsewhere, Elsie K was shown getting fired up, asking her rival(s), whose identities were not disclosed, to fight her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater in the segment, Choco Brown was heard challenging Diamond to a fight. However, before the latter could respond, Ivori said:&quot;No b***h fight me.&quot;With that said, a brawl broke out between Choco Brown and Ivori. Both tried to throw punches at each other; however, as soon as Ivori grabbed hold of the newcomer's face, security stepped in. The dispute escalated when other cast members jumped in. In a separate scene, Marissa was shown stepping into a car as Natalie stood by, telling the Baddies Africa cameras:&quot;She's gonna get it every f***ing day till I f***ing go home.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe statement alongside her bruised eye was an indication that Marissa, too, had gotten into a fistfight with the cast members. Shortly after, Choco Brown challenged Diamond to a fight, while Natalie expressed her surprise, saying, &quot;Wait, another round?&quot; The two went at it, punching and kicking each other while the rest cheered from the sidelines.In the concluding segment of the preview, Natalie shared that she had decided to give away a Baddie chain to someone who had been &quot;standing on business.&quot; Fans of the Zeus show will have to tune in on Sunday to see who earned the Baddie chain since the trailer ended on a cliffhanger. Baddies Africa season 1 episodes can be streamed on Zeus.