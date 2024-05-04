Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 14 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 14 is all set to release on May 9, 2024, at 8 pm ET on MTV. Titled Unfinished Business, the upcoming episode contains many exciting moments between the cast members including fights and fallouts. A recently released trailer for episode 14 shows how Ronnie and Sammi will get to go on their much-awaited vacation, in years.

The official synopsis of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 reads:

"Following last season’s shocking return of OG fan favorite Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola, the infamous exes will finally reunite when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro joins the Shore family trip in Nashville. But the legendary family vacation doesn’t stop there, with the Mayor of Atlantic City honoring the gang, 'MVP' trying to find zen in Tucson and the group returning to where it all started, Seaside Heights."

The upcoming episode will feature Mike trying to help Sammi and Angeline through their situation, but he is unsure if he will succeed. Fan favorite characters of the show will be seen enjoying their vacation, along with a dash of drama.

Three major things to take away from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 14 trailer

1) Ronnie’s return

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 14 trailer features Ronnie Ortiz-Magro returning to the show. Despite knowing about the situation, Ronnie might be walking into an intense moment. After seeing him in the trailer, fans are quite excited to see how he will feel about his return.

Fan-favorite actors such as Ronnie have been one of many reasons behind the popularity of this spin-off show. The original show, Jersey Shore has been quite famous among fans due to its combination of comedy and drama from the group of friends and family throughout its run.

2) Angelina’s leaked chats and their after-effects

Fans witnessed what happened with Angelina’s leaked chats in the last episode. Since then, everyone knows how the chats trashed Sam, but Mike intervened. When Sam didn’t want to get into it, there were issues between Angelina’s fiance Vinny Tortorella, and Mike. That somehow became the highlight of the entire episode.

Mike revealed this entire situation to fellow cast members, who were shocked by Angelina’s behavior and the chats. Later, in the clip, she was seen arguing with fellow cast members over some past matters. This segment will be further explored in episode 7.

3) Upcoming revelations and confrontations

As the official synopsis of season 7 continues:

"This season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will bring shocking revelations, explosive confrontations, and reunions years in the making."

The upcoming episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will reveal many unknown situations. The trailer for episode 14 suggests that the calm before the chaos has already set. There will be more drama, confrontations, revelations and fights.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 cast

For Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7, regular cast members have returned, which includes:

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola

Angelina Pivarnick

DJ Pauly D

Jenni “JWoww” Farley

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino

Chris Larangeira

Deena Nicole Cortese

Vinny Guadagnino

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Lauren Pesce

Chris Buckner

Where to watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7?

Viewers can live stream Jersey Shore on MTV channel on Thursdays. Also, MTV's website and app have an on-demand feature.

Fans who don’t have MTV access can opt for Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV. Season 7 is also available to stream on Paramount Plus where fans can stream previous installments.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 14 will air on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 8 pm ET on MTV.