Love & Hip Hop: Miami season 6 episode 15 recap — Pinkydoll auditions for Ray J's movie while Eliza shares pregnancy news

The latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, titled Throw The Book At Him, aired on February 24, 2025. It saw significant developments including Eliza revealing the news of her pregnancy to her brother, Richard, and also saw Pinkydoll's audition for Ray J’s upcoming movie.

Ray J auditioned Pinkydoll for the role of Clara, a Latn str*pper, that was initially meant for Amara. Meanwhile, Eliza approached her brother at his salon, using a casual conversation as an opportunity to share her pregnancy news.

The official synopsis of episode 15 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami read:

"Amara checks Ray J. for his messy rumor-mongering; Bobby and Swurv square off at Trina's book tour; Pinkydoll auditions for a starring role in the One Wish movie; Eliza's big news sends shockwaves through her family."

Pinkydoll auditions for Ray J’s movie in Love & Hip Hop: Miami

In this episode of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Ray J set up an audition for Pinkydoll, having her act as a waitress serving whiskey. The trial scene ended with both of them laughing. In a confessional, Ray J commented that he had to find his lead actress.

He informed Pinkydoll that Amara was originally considered for the role but now she was in the running and Pinkydoll told him that she was "down for it."

"I'm down for it, you know what I'm saying," the cast member said.

She admitted this was her "first-ever audition," and in a confessional, she noted that while she had "never done any acting," she was a performer.

Ray J noted that her performance felt "natural" and appreciated the French element she added to the scene. As Ray J encouraged her to speak in French, Pinkydoll effortlessly switched languages, describing it as "easy" for her. Ray J expressed that her fluency could give the project global appeal, especially with the character being Spanish.

However, he also addressed Amara's previous involvement, calling her "unprofessional" for engaging in personal matters with his family. He emphasized that he wanted to avoid any friction and saw Pinkydoll as one of the hot prospects in the industry.

Eliza shares pregnancy news with her brother

Eliza visited her brother Richard at his salon on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, and as he helped trim her hair, she initiated the conversation, telling him that she was pregnant. Richard immediately asked how far along she was, to which she responded that she was in her first trimester.

When he asked who the father was, Eliza told him that she owed him being told that he was the father before telling others who he was. In a confessional, Eliza admitted that she had not yet told the father of the baby because she had only recently found out herself.

Her brother processed the news, though the episode did not reveal his full reaction beyond his initial curiosity and concern.

Other episode highlights included, Bobby and Amara having a conversation where she opened up about Ray J and how Princess blamed her for coming between her and Ray J. Amara admitted that nothing had happened between them, clearing up any confusion.

Meanwhile, Brooke spoke to her mother, LadyBug, and explained that her mother had always been there for her. During their talk, Brooke voiced her frustrations about the social life in Miami, calling it "trash." As she ranted about her experiences, her mother teared up, visibly moved by what Brooke was going through.

New episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Miami air every Monday on VH1.

