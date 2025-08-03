Love Island UK season 4 star Laura Anderson reveals her favorite couple from season 12

Laura Anderson was a television and radio personality before she attained worldwide fame through Love Island UK season 4, which premiered in June 2018. The Scottish native was a runner-up on it alongside her villa partner, Paul Knob. The audience grew a liking for her after seeing her on the show, which resulted in her appearances on Celebrity Karaoke Club, Celebs Go Dating, and her recent hosting stint on Capital Breakfast. Laura shared her opinions about Love Island UK season 12, the season that is the current reason for internet frenzy. In a recent interview with The Sun, published on August 3, 2025, Laura disclosed her favorite couple. She said she liked Toni and Cach and wished they would win. What Love Island UK season 4 star Laura Anderson said about her favorite couples of the current seasonThe Celebrity Karaoke Club finalist revealed that she wanted Toni, the former cabana at Las Vegas, and Cach, the dancer, to win the title and bag the £50,000 cash prize. She added that she also liked Harry &amp; Shakira and Yas &amp; Jamie's pairing. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostToni and Cach aren't just Laura's favorites; the general public has been favoring them too since what happened after Love Island UK Casa Amor. Toni met Cach during the Casa Amor segment of the show and coupled up with him. However, after returning to the villa, she unexpectedly and abruptly left him to recouple with Harrison. The move left Cach in tears because he envisioned a future with her. However, immediately after coupling up with Toni, Harrison realized his true feelings for Lauren, his former partner. Lauren was eliminated because she remained single and failed to find someone to couple up with. Harrison voluntarily left with her because he was now sure about pursuing her. This left Toni single, so she recoupled with her former partner Cach, who accepted her back with open arms. These twists in Cach and Toni's story made them a resilient couple and one that was favoured by the fans. Referring to this, the Love Island UK season 4 contestant said, &quot;Toni is my favourite and watching Cach get upset and then seeing them get back together . . . it was a lovely little story.&quot; She added that she thought even the public would be happy to see them win. Laura also addressed the recent Meet the Parents episode, which saw the islanders' parents visiting them at the villa. She thought it was &quot;incredible&quot; to see Toni's mom saying her kind words to Cach. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe believed that Harry &amp; Shakira, and Yas &amp; Jamie were Toni and Cach's rivals for the Love Island UK prize. She stated that Yas had surprised her with her authenticity, and she looked happy with Jamie. When it came to Harry and Shakira, Laura hoped Harry would prove himself and added that Shakira was emotionally mature. She also spoke up against the group of girls who were being mean to Shakira. These included Helena, Megan, and Meg, who were against Harry's abrupt decision to leave his exclusive relationship with Helena to be with Shakira. The three girls didn't think Shakira did the right thing either by accepting Harry's partnership, so they treated her in a &quot;mean&quot; way. On Shakira's side were Toni and Yas. &quot;There has been a divide between the girls, and I think this ‘mean girl energy’ is unacceptable,&quot; said Laura. She also praised Toni and Shakira's friendship and called it the &quot;real highlight&quot; of the season. She approved of the fact that fans were calling the other girls out for their behaviour towards Shakira and said that holding young people accountable was a good thing because it taught them how to behave. For more updates on Love Island UK season 4 star Laura Anderson, fans can follow her official Instagram, @lauraanderson1x.