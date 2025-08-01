Who is Shakira from Love Island UK season 12? Age, job, and Instagram explored

Love Island UK season 12 premiered on June 9, 2025. Among the islanders who entered the villa on day one was Shakira, who coupled up with Ben. However, bombshell Toni chose to steal him from her, and Shakira was given 24 hours to couple up with someone; if she failed, she would have been eliminated. She paired up with Harry, which eliminated Sophie, his partner. She coupled up with several other people after Harry, but eventually found her way back to him on Day 46. A recent episode saw Shakira's mom and her sister visiting her at the Love Island UK villa. It gave some insights into Shakira's personal life, which made fans wonder more about who she was. Shakira is 22 years old and works in marketing. Her official Instagram account is @shakirakhan16. More about Shakira from Love Island UK season 12 When Shakira entered the villa, she was the youngest islander, alongside Tommy, who was also 22 years old. She hails from Burnley in Lancashire, United Kingdom. Apart from working as a marketing professional, she also dresses up as Disney princesses for kids' birthday parties to earn extra money. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a TikTok video that Shakira posted before coming to the Love Island UK villa, she wished her parents a happy anniversary. The video revealed that her parents were married for 20 years and had 6 kids. Her TikTok also revealed that she liked vaping. What is Love Island UK season 12 star Shakira's Instagram like? On her Instagram, @shakirakhan16, Shakira boasts more than 294K followers. Her bio proudly states that she was off to find love in the Love Island UK villa. It also jokingly states that she is a movie character. The highlights on her profile have pictures of her manicures, her sister Layla's professional boxing matches, and her travels to Dubai, the Caribbean islands, and Bodrum, among others. Her timeline has pictures of her flaunting her sense of style and aesthetic pictures of her travels. All 26 posts on her timeline have comments from her fans, showing their love and praising her attitude on the show. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer TikTok handle is @shakirakhannn and has more than 151K followers. On this side of social media, Shakira posts videos of her doing makeup or videos of her performing fun skits with her friends. What has happened with Shakira on Love Island UK season 12 so far? After pairing up with Harry initially, Shakira went back to her former partner Ben because she felt that their connection was unexplored, since Toni had stolen him. She coupled up with Harry again on Day 13, because Ben was chosen by Yasmin to couple up with. She eventually found her way back to Ben on Day 22 because they had been together before Yasmin took him. After the Casa Amor segment of the show, Shakira coupled up with Ty, a Casa bombshell, while Ben paired up with another Casa bombshell, Andrada. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Day 34, Shakira and Ty were voted the most compatible couple of the season by the public. However, the very next day, Ty was chosen by Lauren, so Shakira coupled up with Conor. When Harry left Helena and confessed his feelings for Shakira, she, too, admitted having feelings for him. She said that she had suppressed those feelings because she didn't think things were going to work out with him. The two coupled up and have been going strong ever since. In a recent episode, when Shakira's mom and sister visited her, they questioned her relationship with Harry. They questioned the fact that Harry was exclusive to Helena before changing his mind. His mom refused to hug him and even told him that he would have to prove himself to her. For more updates on Love Island UK season 12, fans can follow the show's official Instagram, @loveisland.