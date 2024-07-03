Love Island USA season 6: What happened between Aaron and Daniela in Casa Amor? Details explored 

Love Island USA season 6 continued with its Casa Amor segment on Tuesday's (July 2) episode. The twist gave the male cast members an option to either make their way into a new villa or stay in the original one with their connections.

All the boys decided to go to Casa Amor, but Aaron, Kordell, and Kendall, who had strong connections, set boundaries for themselves to respect their partners. However, for some, sticking to the set boundaries proved difficult when Aaron met Daniela and formed a connection with her.

While Aaron previously told his partner, Kaylor, that he was "falling in love" with her and had trouble expressing himself, he quickly opened up to Daniela.

"I love her because of the person that she is. She is like, really really cool, But like, I don't know how I'm gonna move forward," Aaron told the cameras about Daniela.

Love Island USA season 6: Aaron and Daniela get close in Casa Amor

Casa Amor, Love Island USA's mid-season twist, tested several relationships. As the boys made their way to the new villa, they were introduced to a new batch of singles, as new male bombshells joined the girls in the original villa.

Despite having a strong connection with Kaylor, Aaron found himself attracted to Daniela and was vocal about it. The show featured several challenges to bring the cast members together, and this proved true for Aaron and the new bombshell.

After spending the day with her, Aaron decided to share a bed with her but told her they could only cuddle and that he would have his clothes on. The following morning, the two opened up to their friends about their first night together.

"She's doing everything possible to, like, f—k," Aaron said.

Meanwhile, Daniela told her friends Aaron was trying to "get in" her pants on the first night. The next day, the Love Island USA season 6 cast members received a text message informing them of a challenge between the two villas. This challenge included several tasks, most of which required kissing and more. It brought Aaron and Daniela further together as Aaron kissed her outside the challenge.

The Love Island USA season 6 male cast members noticed Aaron rubbing Daniela's feet, and Kendall noted they were getting "cozy." He added that the islander was not going to hold back.

"I want to kiss you. The thing is it's difficult because I don't want to hurt another person. You understand?," Aaron told Daniela in Spanish.

Although the newcomer understood his point of view, she told him they wouldn't know until they tried, and the two shared a kiss. Watching the two kiss, Kendall said it was "nasty," while Rob thought "it was over."

Later in the episode, the two Love Island USA season 6 stars shared another kiss. Aaron told Daniela that he "really really" liked her and added that their time together felt more than just a test. He added that he was happy that she was there.

Meanwhile, Kaylor cried several times during the segment as she was worried about her relationship with Aaron. She told the cameras she hoped Aaron didn't return with a girl.

"Because no matter how many chats I have with these men, like, I just know, like, I just know that it's not gonna be the same and I'm really scared," the Love Island USA season 6 star said in a confessional.

Love Island USA season 6 will return to screens on Thursday, July 4, 2024, with another episode on Peacock at 9 pm ET.

