"He's shady" — Love Island USA season 6 fans criticize Aaron Evans for kissing Daniela in Casa Amor 

Love Island USA season 6 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, which saw the continuation of Casa Amor, a twist that was introduced during week 3 of the show. Episode 20 featured both men and women living in separate villas and meeting new singles as they put their relationships to the ultimate test.

In one of the segments from the episode, men in the Casa Amor decided who to share beds with, and while it was an easy decision for islanders who didn't have strong connections in the villa, Aaron, who previously told Kaylor he was falling in love with her, chose Daniela as his bed partner.

Although Aaron set boundaries and told Daniela that they would only cuddle, the next day, despite Rob telling him not to do anything "stupid," he kissed the newcomer. Meanwhile, Kaylor slept outside the villa as she didn't want to share a bed with another man and was seen crying on several occasions during the episode because she was worried about Aaron.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the Casa Amor segment and criticize Aaron Evans for his behavior. A netizen wrote on X:

"The fact that Aaron has been with Kaylor since DAY 1 and never not once stepped out or turned his head. But the minute he gets in Casa he telling Daniella he loves her cuddling making out right in front of ppl just shows that this man is playing games! He’s SHADY! #loveislandusa"

Love Island USA fans criticize Aaron (Image via Instagram/@iamtikaiam)

"'I love her for the person she is' ABOUT DANIELLA AARON??? YOU COULDN'T EVEN SAY THAT WORD WHEN REFERRING TO ANYTHING ABUT KAYLOR. "L-WORD" BULLSH*T. OH UR SO DONE ON MOVIE NIGHT #loveislandusa," a fan commented.

"Aaron with the most disrespectful moves casa amor has ever seen #loveislandusa," a viewer mentioned.

Love Island USA season 6 fans also noted that Kaylor was going to be heartbroken when she found out about Aaron's behavior:

"Kaylor is going to be heartbroken when Aaron brings Daniela back I'm gonna be so sad this is sick #loveislandusa," one person tweeted.

"Kaylor kissed during the games only and is so sad about what she KNOWS he’s doing, Didn’t even sleep with the boys. Aaron kissed this girl outside of a game, love bombing her already, and he’s gonna pull the “I know she’s kissing boys” #loveislandusa," a fan commented.

"I fear Kaylor is gonna self-evict herself. She fr has falling for Aaron. Like I can't believe this #loveislandusa," a viewer mentioned.

Love Island USA season 6 fans further said:

"Poor beautiful Kaylor is frantically explaining her CHALLENGE kisses to us in her confessionals meanwhile court jester Aaron is just calling the whole situation a kerfuffle I actually can’t stand this dweeb #loveislandusa," one person commented.

"While Kaylor is monologuing about how much she loves aaron to a casaboy, aaron is ready to say he loves Daniella in less than 2 days. What happened to “not knowing how to express his emotions?” #fearmen #loveislandusa," a fan mentioned.

Love Island USA season 6: Aaron kisses Daniela in Casa Amor

In Love Island USA season 6 episode 20, Aaron and Daniela discussed their sleeping arrangements. The former told the Casa Amor islander that although they could share a bed, he would have his clothes on, and the most they would do was cuddle.

Daniela was fine with the arrangement, and the two slept in the same bed; meanwhile, Kaylor slept outside the villa alongside Serena, as the two didn't want to share beds with anyone but their connections.

However, when Daniela spoke to the other Casa Amor girls about her connection with Aaron, she said the Love Island USA season 6 cast member was trying to "get in" her pants on day 1. The following day, the two continued to bond as the other cast members watched from afar. Kendall noticed that Aaron was rubbing the bombshell's feet and noted that they were "getting cozy."

"This is gonna be good. He ain't holding back, bro. And I love it bro. That boy is like "This is not Kaylor,"" he said.

While speaking to Daniela in Spanish, Aaron told the Love Island USA season 6 islander that he wanted to "kiss" her. He added that it was difficult for him because he didn't want to hurt another person. Although she told him she understood what he meant, Daniela added that they wouldn't know with certainty unless they gave it a shot. The two kissed, shocking the male islanders who were watching them.

In a confessional, Aaron said:

"I love her because of the person that she is. She is, like, really, really cool but, like, I don't know how I'm gonna move forward."

Rob chimed in on the situation while in conversation with Kendall and said he thought it was "over" since Aaron wasn't holding back. Kendall said, "he's f—ked."

After the Love Island USA season 6 episode aired, fans of the Peacock show took to social media to react to the segment and slam Aaron for his behavior. They also shared how they felt bad for Kaylor.

Love Island USA season 6 will return on Thursday, July 4, 2024, with another episode on Peacock.

