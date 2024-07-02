"Such a con artist"— Love Island USA fans criticize Aaron Evans during Casa Amor

Love Island USA season 6 aired a brand new episode this week on Monday, July 1, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the male cast members make their way to Casa Amor while the female islanders were left behind.

However, to help keep the cast entertained, newcomers were sent to both villas, and the contestants got to know one another. One contestant who chose to go to Casa Amor was Aaron Evans, who was coupled up with Kaylor before the twist.

The contestants took part in games in which they had to kiss someone or another, and the segment was followed by a preview clip of the upcoming episode. During the clip, Aaron was seen kissing a newcomer out of a challenge, for which fans online slammed him. One person wrote on X:

"Kaylor may get on my nerves but she does not deserves this. Aaron is such a CON ARTIST!!! You were just telling Kaylor you could see her as your GF and now you’re tonguing down a random b*tch…#loveIslandUSA"

Love Island USA fans slam Aaron (Image via X/@itss_steph_)

"Telling a girl you love her in under 5 minutes meanwhile you can barely say it with the girl that's crying over you every second and who you're actually coupled up for weeks with is wicked. AARON IS THE REAL ENEMY. GET HIM OUTTA HERE!! #loveislandusa," one fan commented.

"Kaylor really thought Aaron wasn't going to go to Casa Amor. Babe you ain't see nothing yet. He finna show his a** #loveislandusa," a viewer mentioned.

Watching the preview clip of the upcoming episode, during which Aaron kisses another girl despite Rob telling him not to hurt Kaylor, fans further slammed him:

"Do you know how wild you acting for Rob to tell you that you have to cool it because your partner is gonna be crushed? Aaron showing his whole a** #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland," a person wrote.

"You know Aaron wilding in CASA AMOR when even ROB is like chill LMFAOOO #loveislandusa," a fan wrote online.

"First Casa Amor episode and Aaron has given me such a major ick that it makes me think Rob isn't that bad #loveislandusa," a fan mentioned.

Love Island USA season 6 fans further slammed the cast member for telling Daniela he loved her:

"I'm so mad Aaron is telling Daniela he loves sh*t ab her when he hasn't said that type of sh*t to Kaylor talking bout "i L-word this about u" MEN R SO ISKC ISTG #loveIslandUSA," a fan commented.

"Aaron already dropped the L word with Daniela #loveislandusa," a viewer mentioned.

Love Island USA season 6: Kaylor cries over Aaron while the latter's in Casa Amor

In Love Island USA season 6 episode 19, the male cast members were given the choice to either stay in the villa with their partners or go to Casa Amor and interact with new islanders.

Aaron discussed his options with Kendall and Kordell, both of whom also had partners in the villa, and they collectively decided to go to Casa Amor but to set boundaries to respect their partners.

During the spin the bottle game, Aaron kissed several people, as did Kaylor; however, the latter felt horrible about it. She spoke to Serena about it and told her that with every kiss she shared during the challenge, she thought of Aaron. She cried and said,

"I miss my best friend so much."

She further cried about what the Love Island USA season 6 islander might be doing while in Casa Amor. At the end of the episode, Peacock teased an upcoming episode during which Aaron and Rob had a conversation in which the former said he didn't want to "break her heart."

"Don't do something stupid. Kaylor will be devastated," Rob said.

The clip showed Aaron kissing Daniela, which shocked the male cast members and fans alike. Love Island USA season 6 fans took to social media to react to the clip and criticize Aaron for his behavior.

Love Island USA season 6 will return on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, with a brand new episode on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET.

