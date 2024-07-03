"Least problematic guy" — Rob's behavior in Love Island USA Casa Amor leaves fans conflicted

Love Island USA season 6 aired its latest episode on Peacock on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Episode 20 saw the continuation of Casa Amor as new bombshells were introduced, putting existing relationships to the test.

Despite not having a connection in the villa, Rob was the first male islander to suggest that the boys didn't go to Casa Amor. Although they ended up going, fans were surprised that Rob was more respectful than those who had had strong connections since Day 1.

Kordell and Aaron, both of whom had been matched with Serena and Kaylor since they first arrived in the villa, were more eager to make connections than Rob was, while the lattermost tried to keep others in check. In light of this, a netizen wrote on X:

"How is it that Rob seemed to be the least problematic guy in the villa tonight? Kenny too. Craaaazzzyyy #loveislandusa"

"If yall told me two days ago Rob would be in my top three men...#loveislandusa," one fan commented.

"No cuz why the h*ll does Rob and Miguel looking like a good boy rn LIKE WHY THE H*LL ARE THEY MORE BEHAVED THAN AARON AND KORDELL #loveisland #loveislandusa," a viewer mentioned.

Love Island USA season 6 fans compared Rob's behavior to some of the other cast members and said:

"Rob the only single one acting like the most decent in Casa makes me think he really was into Andrea?!? it's that or these other men are acting too foolish for Rob to even make the cut into the episode #loveislandusa," one person commented.

"Kendall is disgusting too, encouraging these guys to mess around, knowing full well how it will make the girls cry in the villa. He can hyuk hyuk all he wants about how funny this is. I ain't gonna forget. F—k him too. How is Rob the only one who defended Kaylor? #loveislandusa," one fan commented.

"Kordell and Aaron are going to go full Rob when they get back from casa because they’re moving messier than that snake wrangler ever did omg #loveislandusa," another viewer mentioned.

While a majority of Love Island USA season 6 fans were surprised by his behavior, others believed it was "calculated":

"Y’all let’s admit: Kordell’s gonna get the heat on movie night, but I need them to not forget about Rob…. They still need to show his manipulation! I’m not letting him get away with SH*T! Rob’s plan to be innocent in casa is an ACT - He’s calculated. #loveislandusa," one person commented.

"Rob really is slick. He’s sitting back watching the boys burn their relationships to the ground knowing he’s going to dry snitch, be a shoulder to cry on, snatch one of the girls & rehab his image. That guy is actually diabolical & his plan might actually work. #loveislandusa," a fan mentioned.

Love Island USA season 6: Rob tells Aaron not to do something stupid

In Love Island USA season 6 episode 20, the boys' time in Casa Amor continued while the women got to know the male cast members in the original villa. While Aaron and Kordell seemed unconcerned about their existing bonds, several other contestants, including Rob, seemingly took a step back and became mere spectators outside the challenges.

When Kordell confided in the group about kissing Daia on the first day of Casa Amor, Rob wasn't too happy with it. He asked the cast member if he "seriously did" that, and Kordell told him he didn't mean to.

In more than one instance, Rob was seen sitting in a corner, talking to some of the men instead of getting to know the new islanders. While Kordell and Daia explored their interest in one another, Love Island USA season 6 stars Rob, Kendall, Miguel, and Kenny watched from afar. Chiming in on the conversation, Rob said the season 6 islander was trying so hard not to kiss Daia.

Aaron told Rob about his situation with Daniela, explaining that he was struggling with control but did not want to hurt Kaylor. Love Island USA season 6 star Rob told him to think about his actions and not do something stupid since Kaylor would be devastated.

After the episode aired, fans of the dating show took to social media to react to the segment and were surprised that Rob was one of the most well-behaved contestants in the episode. They also wondered if that was why he didn't get as much air time as some of the other cast members.

Love Island USA season 6 will return to screens on Thursday, July 4, 2024, on Peacock.

