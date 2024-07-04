Love Island USA season 6: Who has been eliminated so far

Love Island USA season 6 transported eligible singles to a tropical villa in Fiji. While these singles, looking for love, bonded with each other and formed connections, new singles, popularly known as 'bombshells,' made their way to the villa to cause chaos and disrupt equations.

The popular dating show opened the voting lines to let American vote for the couples, ranking them based on compatibility. When it came to forming relationships inside the villa and appeasing the viewers at home, some failed and were eventually eliminated from the show.

The contestants who have been 'dumped' from the villa are Coye Simmons, Hannah Smith, Hakeem White, Andrea Carmona, Connor Newsum, Cassidy Laudano, and Nigel Okafor.

In the latest episode of Love Island USA, aired on July 2, viewers saw the male islanders experiencing their second day at Casa Amor with six new female singles. While viewers witness the drama unfold, they might want to look at the participants who are no longer a part of the show.

Seven islanders have been 'dumped' from Love Island USA season 6 so far

1) Coye (episode 3)

Coye from Love Island USA season 6 (Image via Instagram/@simmons_14)

Coye entered the show as one of the original cast members. He made an impression on the ladies after participating in a kissing challenge. Three women, Serena, JaNa, and Hannah, wanted to couple up with him; however, he chose JaNa as his partner. The newly formed couple started strong and were deemed one of the most secure connections in the villa, but JaNa thought differently.

She stated there was a lack of effort from Coye's end and felt frustrated initiating conversations each time. When Connor joined the cast on day two of the show, JaNa decided to recouple with him, bringing Coye's journey in the villa to an end in episode 3.

2) Hannah (episode 10)

Hannah from Love Island USA season 6 (Image via Instagram/@hannahsmithhh.xo)

Hannah paired up with co-star Kendall since the start of the show. Viewers branded them as a goofy, fun-loving couple. However, the situation changed entirely when Hannah started interacting with 'bombshell' Hakeem. Kendall felt insecure in their relationship and wished to end things with Hannah.

On day six, when Nicole arrived at the villa, she caught Kendall's attention. Kendall, infatuated with Nicole, decided to pursue a relationship with her. As he recoupled with her, Hannah was the only girl left standing, as none of the other boys chose her. Episode 10 featured Hannah's exit from the show.

3) Andrea (episode 12)

Andrea from Love Island USA season 6 (Image via Instagram/@andreacarmonaa)

Andrea was eliminated from the show in episode 12. Her eviction caused chaos in the villa as she was coupled up with Rob Rausch, Leah's ex-partner. While Leah was an original cast member, Andrea was a 'bombshell' who entered the show on day six. As a result, her connections with the girls were not as strong as Leah's.

When the voting results were announced, Rob and Andrea found themselves among the least compatible couples. The decision to vote a girl out rested in the hands of the female cast members. They chose to eliminate Andrea and save JaNa and Nicole.

Rob wished to self-evict, thinking the others plotted against Andrea for choosing her over Leah. However, he ultimately decided to stay.

"It's just so f**ked to me because I'm actually growing something, which I never have in my life and now when I finally find something you can't even let me see it through," said Andrea.

4) Hakeem (episode 12)

Hakeem from Love Island USA season 6 (Image via Instagram/@hakeemxwhite)

Hakeem was eliminated from the show alongside Andrea in episode 12. He arrived in the villa on day two with Connor and coupled up with Liv, but their relationship could not survive the test of time. Hakeem called her the "most negative" person in the villa and displayed their lack of understanding and compatibility. Later, he eventually coupled up with JaNa.

In episode 12, JaNa and Hakeem were voted the least compatible couple alongside Rob and Andrea and Nicole and Kendall. The safe islanders chose Hakeem as the one they would like to 'dump' from the unsafe male contestants.

5) Connor (episode 16)

Connor struggled to form a solid connection with the ladies on the show. When he entered the show on day two, he instantly hit it off with JaNa. She recoupled with Connor and sent Coye home. However, their relationship was not without flaws. When Rob broke up with Leah and coupled up with Andrea, Connor admitted to JaNa that he wanted to pursue Leah.

Connor and Leah couple up, leaving JaNa feeling blindsided. However, his days with Leah were also numbered, since she stopped having romantic feelings for him. At the next recoupling ceremony in episode 16, Leah chose Miguel over Connor, bringing his journey in the villa to an end.

6) Cassidy (episode 18)

Cassidy left the Love Island USA villa in episode 18. She was one of the new 'bombshells' to enter on day 13 of the show. In the show, she went on a date with Miguel, but it did not materialize, leading her to eventually couple up with Rob. Although she struggled to understand Rob's "unusual charm," she admitted he was growing on her.

At the end of episode 18, Rob and Cassidy and Liv and Nigel were voted the least compatible couples by the Love Island USA fans. The safe islanders were asked to stand behind two individuals they wanted to save. Liv and Rob had the maximum support, while Cassidy had no one behind her, which marked the end of her journey.

7) Nigel (episode 18)

In episode 18, Nigel was 'dumped' from the Love Island USA villa by the islanders. He left along with Cassidy.

Nigel entered the show on day 13 and coupled up with Liv. However, he accused Liv of not harboring genuine feelings for him. Although she denied the accusation, Nigel felt apprehensive about their relationship.

In episode 18, as the islanders stood behind the ones they wanted to save, everyone but Kenny stood behind Rob, which meant Nigel got 'dumped.'

Love Island USA season 6 airs Thursday to Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on Peacock.

