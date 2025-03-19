Married at First Sight relationship expert Dr. Pia addresses rumors about David and Madison initially being paired together

Married at First Sight season 18 reunion part 2 aired on March 18, bringing more discussions about the season’s relationships. During the episode, Michelle confronted the relationship experts on whether they knew about David and Madison’s growing connection before it was revealed.

Michelle asked Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Cal Roberson, and Dr. Pia Goff,

“I’d be curious if you had any inclinations that there was something going on between them before it was brought to your attention.”

Pastor Cal assured her they had no idea, while Dr. Pia added that they "no clue." The experts also denied a rumor that David and Madison were originally matched together before being switched at the last minute. Dr. Pia addressed the speculation,

“We were thinking of someone else for Madison but race was a factor. What can we do with that? We’re not psychics,” she shared.

The reunion also revisited the relationship changes that occurred during the season, with David and Madison confirming they are still together a year after filming ended.

Married at First Sight experts deny rumors about David and Madison’s match

In season 18, the experts initially matched Michelle with David and Madison with Allen. However, as their marriages took place, David and Madison grew closer and developed feelings for each other.

During the Married at First Sight reunion, Michelle and Allen raised questions about a rumor suggesting David and Madison were originally matched before the experts changed their decision.

“There’s also been rumors spreading that you originally paired them together and, last minute, you switched Madison and I. That Madison and David were originally paired together.” Michelle said.

Pastor Cal dismissed the claim, calling it “complete BS.” Dr. Pia explained that the matching process is based on information provided by participants. “

"We can only go off of what we’re told. When these individuals fill out these forms of what it is that they want, what we worked off of is what we were directly told,” she shared.

She also mentioned that race was a factor in the decision-making process. Pastor Cal stated that Married at First Sight is not a setting for experimentation, explaining that marriage is not the right time to test new preferences. He mentioned that if someone had never dated outside their race before, he would not consider matching them with a partner of a different race.

David and Madison confirm their relationship status

David and Madison shared an update on their relationship in part one of the Married at First Sight reunion. Part one of the reunion aired on March 11, 2025. The couple revealed they are still together and are currently sharing a home.

“We’re very happy. He makes me feel like the most special person in the world without even trying. He’s the best,” Madison said.

The episode also provided an opportunity for Michelle and Allen to reflect on their experiences. Michelle asked the experts if they had noticed anything between David and Madison before it was brought to their attention. Pastor Cal and Dr. Pia both said they were unaware.

As the reunion continued, discussions about compatibility and the challenges of finding the right match on the show became a key focus. The experts discussed that their selections were based on participant preferences and the information they provided.

While David and Madison’s connection developed over time unexpectedly, their current relationship suggests their pairing worked out differently than planned.

Fans can watch the reunion episode of Married at First Sight currently streaming on Lifetime.

