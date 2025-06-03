Matcha is a risky flavor—Spring Baking Championship episode 3 proves it can trip up even the best bakers

Spring Baking Championship season 11, episode 3, The Magic of Spring Colors, aired on March 24, 2025, on Food Network. The episode had two main challenges that tested the bakers’ creativity and skills. First, they had to make a madeleine tower with a tea flavor. Then, they had to bake a rainbow cheesecake that looked and tasted good.

In my opinion, this episode showed that matcha is a tough flavor to work with. It’s one of the hardest choices in the competition. The Preheat also introduced a new rule—an immunity pass that can last for up to five challenges but must be used while baking. Julian Perrigo-Jimenez won the Preheat with his hibiscus-flavored tower and got this special pass.

The matcha challenge was a tough test for the bakers. Corey Jamison impressed the judges with a mango rainbow cheesecake, while Stacy Flores was eliminated after her ginger-heavy cheesecake didn’t land well.

Julian’s overbaked cheesecake nearly got him sent home, but his immunity saved him. Personally, I felt Stacy’s elimination was a bit unfair, as the matcha challenge seemed like too much this early in the season.

In my opinion, Stacy’s elimination felt harsh after the matcha challenge in Spring Baking Championship

The matcha challenge in episode 3 highlighted the risks that come with assigning such a difficult flavor. Duff Goldman and Jesse Palmer acknowledged that matcha is “one of the hardest flavors to master.” Stacy Flores, who struggled with her ginger-forward cheesecake, became the baker to leave the competition.

Jesse Palmer pointed out that “the flavors didn’t quite come together,” while Nancy Fuller said the cheesecake was “too dense” and “not quite the right texture.” Even Julian Perrigo-Jimenez, who had immunity, admitted his cheesecake was “overbaked and eggy,” yet he remained safe because of his earlier win.

In my opinion, the matcha challenge created an uneven playing field in Spring Baking Championship. While it’s a true test of skill, assigning a flavor like matcha this early in the season can make the competition feel more about chance than talent. The decision to eliminate Stacy felt influenced by this difficult flavor choice.

It’s a reminder that technical challenges like these can push contestants into unfair situations, especially when multiple bakers struggle. Julian’s close call also shows how immunity can drastically shift the outcome of an episode, even when the bake falls short.

Julian’s immunity saved him, but in my opinion, the challenge wasn’t fair

Corey Jamison has emerged as a consistent top contender on Spring Baking Championship season 11. In episode 3, Corey impressed the judges again with his mango-flavored rainbow cheesecake. Duff Goldman praised the “perfect ombre effect” and said Corey’s dessert “looked as good as it tasted.”

Kardea Brown highlighted the “sweet and juicy mango flavor,” which complemented the theme of the challenge. Corey’s second consecutive win shows how he’s able to handle pressure and deliver solid bakes week after week.

Meanwhile, Julian Perrigo-Jimenez made a bold choice by baking his cheesecake, which nearly led to his elimination. Nancy Fuller said his cheesecake “was overbaked and had an eggy texture,” while Jesse Palmer noted it “looked nice but fell short in flavor.”

Julian admitted he hoped the decoration would save him. In my view, his immunity was the only reason he stayed. The matcha challenge was tough for anyone and showed that luck, strategy, and skill all matter in Spring Baking Championship, though it doesn’t always feel fair to every contestant.

Spring Baking Championship episodes are available to stream on Food Network.

