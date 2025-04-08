“Never fails to amaze me” — The Voice fans react to Britton defeating Ari Camille

A new episode of The Voice Season 27 aired on April 7, 2025, continuing the Knockouts round as artists competed for a spot in the next phase of the competition. Each singer performed a solo of their choice while working closely with their coaches and the season’s mega mentor.

Ad

The format allowed coaches to compare two team members and select one to advance, with the possibility of a steal by another coach. Team Adam’s Britton Moore and Ari Camille were among the night’s featured contestants. Britton performed Free by Zac Brown Band, while Ari chose Love Like This by Faith Evans.

At the end of the round, Adam Levine selected Britton as the winner, moving him forward in the competition. However, Ari’s journey did not end there, as John Legend used his steal to bring her onto his team. Other matchups during the episode included Kaiya Hamilton vs. Divighn, Alanna Lynise vs. Page Mackenzie, and Bryson Battle vs. Tatum Scott.

Ad

Trending

After the episode aired, viewers shared their thoughts on X, praising Britton's performance.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Britton never fails to amaze me," one fan commented.

"Britton Moore trying on some Country. He has a such a clean, clear tone, seemed a tad nervous but worked the stage and audience, showed off some fluidity and high notes. This felt easy breezy, natural," another user wrote.

"Britton has such a sweet tone, interesting lyrical changes (he's a mix of Charlie Puth & Shawn Mendes imo)," a netizen tweeted.

Ad

"Can’t wait for tonight’s episode of thevoice, I need to watch Britton win his knockout session," a tweet read.

Few fans of The Voice said Ari should have won the knockout. Meanwhile, one viewer commented that if Tatum had gone up against Britton instead, Tatum would have advanced.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"After Britton and ari's knockout performances... i know that it's too close of a call. but if i really do have to pick one, i would say ari. and i know that adam might pick britton against better judgement so," a fan wrote.

"If it was Britton vs Tatum i think Tatum would of won," one tweet read.

Ad

"That was an incredible performance by Britton moore, It was one of the best performances of the night this week," another user said.

"This is an amazing performance by Britton Moore," one tweet read.

Britton and Ari’s knockout round and more highlights from this episode of The Voice

Ad

Britton performed Free, a country track by Zac Brown Band, and Ari followed with Love Like This. Coach Adam watched both performances closely before deciding that Britton would move ahead.

Following the announcement, John Legend pressed his button to steal Ari, adding her to his team in The Voice. Team Bublé’s knockout featured Kaiya Hamilton and Divighn. Divighn sang Harder to Breathe by Maroon 5, while Kaiya performed Here. After both completed their solos, Michael Bublé named Kaiya the winner.

Ad

From Team Kelsea, the battle between Alanna Lynise and Page Mackenzie was only partially shown. Alanna presented her rendition of I’ll Never Love Again by Lady Gaga. Page’s performance did not air, and Kelsea ultimately chose Alanna to continue.

Team Legend saw a matchup between Bryson Battle and Tatum Scott. Tatum performed Stick Season by Noah Kahan, while Bryson sang Ain’t No Way by Aretha Franklin. John Legend selected Bryson as the winner in The Voice.

Ad

Fans can watch the new episodes of The Voice airing every Monday on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More