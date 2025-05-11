“Back to last”- The Amazing Race fans react to Han and Holden securing the last place in episode 10

The Amazing Race season 37 made it to episode 10 on May 7. The episode documented one out of the remaining 5 teams biting the dust as four progressed into the final. It was a shocking elimination because it took out Brett & Mark, one of the strongest teams among the remaining ones.

Ad

The first ones to reach the final Pit Stop were Carson & Jack, followed by Alyssa & Josiah, Jonathan & Ana, and Han & Holden. While Brett & Mark couldn't make it in time, Han & Holden once again closely dodged the danger by turning up in the last position.

Brett & Mark, who were relatively strong, given their track record, didn't show up in time because they got lost. This proved lucky for Han & Holden because they would've otherwise been eliminated for reaching last. This was because they struggled to finish the Detour challenge, and left after all the teams were on their way to the Pit Stop.

Ad

Trending

Fans of The Amazing Race reacted on X to Han & Holden securing the last place. Some praised them for saving themselves, while others criticized their rank drop.

"Han and Holden! From last to first, ANDDDDD back to last," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Han & Holden acing that cheese challenge wow!" said another.

"Yay!!!!! Han and Holden!!! Let’s goooo!!!!" added a third.

"Oh Han and Holding are making me happy," wrote another.

Some fans of The Amazing Race also criticized Han & Holden's entry into the finale, at the expense of Brett & Mark.

"I’m still pissed Han and Holden are gonna be on TV screen next week instead of Brett and Mark. They deserved to be out last week or at LEAST have a speed bump. Ts ain’t fair," an X user wrote.

Ad

"Damn Han and Holden couldn’t get first :/," wrote another user.

"Ughhhh! The one time I’m actually rooting for Han & the brother to win," commented one.

"Okay at least Han and Holden redeemed my Wednesday night," wrote the other.

What happened in the last leg of The Amazing Race season 37 episode 10?

Carson and Jack, known to have navigational issues, didn't encounter any during The Amazing Race episode 10. This was because Jack drove and Carson guided him. They arrived at the Detour stop first, where they were presented two challenges to choose from. They picked doing laundry by the river and began washing their clothes.

Ad

Ad

They had almost finished their The Amazing Race task when Han & Holden arrived at the Detour stop, while Jonathan and Ana arrived when the former team was already on its way to the Pit Stop. Brett & Mark chose the other Detour challenge, which had them make nests for Storks.

Just when they thought they were doing well, Alyssa and Josiah arrived and joined them in the nest making, and finished their task faster than the duo. As a result of this, by the time Brett & Mark were done making their nest, Alyssa and Josiah already had the directions to the Pit Stop.

Ad

Meanwhile, Carson and Jack made it to the Pit Stop and won a trip to Helsinki, Finland. While Jonathan and Ana did well with their laundry, Han and Holden had to rewash some pieces of clothing because the approving team didn't think they were good enough.

After Carson and Jack, Alyssa and Josiah arrived, securing second place, followed by Jonathan and Ana. Even when Han and Holden turned up after a lag in their challenge, Brett and Mark missed out because they got lost.

Ad

For more updates on The Amazing Race season 37, fans can follow the show's official Instagram page, @theamazingrace.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More