"Bad community theater acting"— Summer House fans react to West's apology to Ciara 

Summer House season 9 reunion part 1 saw West open up about his and Ciara's breakup after season 8 and apologize for the article he had done about it. The same had been discussed in the previous reunion, however, West opened up about it more when Andy Cohen asked him about the same.

Andy asked if he was surprised by the way Ciara had greeted him at the beginning of the season and West said that while he didn't think the two would be best friends, he thought enough time had passed for them to be cordial.

Fans of the Bravo reality show commented on West talking about his fallout with Ciara and were critical of the same. One person wrote on X:

"West’s #SummerHouse reunion performance was bad community theater acting. He gave us teary-eyed remorse while the cameras were rolling, then dipped the second Andy yelled “cut”. He left Ciara sobbing on stage like yesterday’s plotline. Broken puppy dog? Please. He was acting like he lost his AirPods, not a whole woman. All performative. All bullsh*t."

Netizens criticize West (Image via X/@bravooomg)

"West is full of shyt. Ciara told him very clearly what she wanted, she told him she was intentional in her dating, and being physically intimate with a man. He stayed long enough to get her in bed, and then bounced, like the coward he is. PERIOD!" a fan commented.

"West got blinded by the instant fame. He made a huge mistake giving that interview, but didn’t cheat on Ciara or treated her disrespectfully when together. He was an ass, but he’s apologized several times. She knows he’s not bad person & wants to be friends again," a fan commented.

Fans of Summer House season 9 commented on Ciara and West's relationship still being discussed:

"I want to care about this West and Ciara story line but I just do not lol. They dated, however deeply, for a summer. This needs to be the last we hear of it," a person wrote.

"Ciara blamed the entire demise on their relationship on West when she ghosted him for weeks and clearly has deep family issues that make her unable to trust men… but she was the victim because that was too much for West?" a fan commented.

"Sighs. Understand that he didn't want to TALK FACE TO FACE, or he would have done it. PERIOD. I think West was just done with Ciara & everything that came w/ it. PERIOD. He had only known Ciara for 1 summer. He didn't want her challenging or questioning his motives," a tweet read.

Fans of Summer House season 9 further said:

"I get Ciara now. I think she fell hard for West & him ultimately ending the relationship broke her heart. She carries a deep childhood wound from watching her mother go through similar scenarios over on over again. I hope a beautiful love finds her & stays," a person wrote.

"I know this hasn’t been the most popular opinion but ultimately anyone can end a relationship they don’t want to be in. The options for West weren’t marry Ciara or wait for her to end things. It’s to her benefit too for it to end," a fan commented.

"I probably was afraid to say that we were in different places"— West reflects upon his relationship with Ciara during Summer House season 9 reunion special

In Summer House season 9 reunion part 1, West issued an apology to Ciara for how he treated her after they broke up after season 8. The male cast member said that he believed the former couple could be cordial when they returned to film the latest season but didn't think about how much damage his New York Times interview had done.

West said that he knew he dug his grave by mishandling a lot of things with Ciara, including some of the things he said during the last reunion special.

"I probably was afraid to say that we were in different places, which looking back, would have been so much easier," he added.

The Summer House season 9 star said that he was deflecting and got "a lot of f*cking sh*t" and tried hard to be respectful to Ciara. He believed he was describing their breakup as opposed to revealing intimate details about their relationship.

West stated that he understood Ciara's perspective much better by watching back Summer House season 9 and realized how hurtful he had been. He apologized for the same and said that he had done something that was the opposite of what he had intended to do.

Fans online reacted to West's apology to Ciara online but didn't think it was sincere.

Summer House season 9 will return with part 2 of the reunion special next week on Wednesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

