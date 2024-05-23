"Biggest letdown" — The Masked Singer fans divided about season 11 winner

The Masked Singer season 11 aired its season finale on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 and unmasked the remaining two contestants. The winner of the season was Goldfish, who was revealed to be High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens. The runner-up, Gumball, was revealed as Ginny and Georgia star Scott Porter.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the final segment and while some were happy that Vanessa Hudgens won, others believed that Scott did a better job.

"That was the biggest letdown for me. I knew the goldfish had to be a bigger star than gumball because he definitely deserved to win, but they had to let THE Vanessa Hudgens win #TheMaskedSinger," one person wrote.

"Well that #TheMaskedSinger finale sucked. I was let down at the unmaskings lol. Gumball was better than Goldfish imo. Oh well, that show seems to get the winners wrong a lot lol," another person wrote.

"Vanessa was good but Scott Porter blew her away, what a ridiculous outcome #TheMaskedSinger," a fan wrote.

Several The Masked Singer season 11 fans praised Vanessa Hudgens:

"Vanessa Hudgens winning The Masked Singer is so iconic. And she did it while pregnant. #TheMaskedSinger," one person wrote.

"I've been Vanessa Hudgens' biggest fan since I was a child. So nice to see her shine on #TheMaskedSinger," another person wrote.

"Vanessa Hudgens is the winner of #TheMaskedSinger!!! I love this!!!" a fan wrote.

Fans of the show were divided by the outcome:

"Look, I love Vanessa, but if we're going by vocal talent here, then gumball takes it #TheMaskedSinger," a fan wrote.

"Y'all are mad Vanessa won like she hasn't had solid performances the ENTIRE season. BEYOND DESERVE #TheMaskedSinger," another fan wrote.

What happened in The Masked Singer season 11 finale?

During the finale episode of the Fox singing competition, which aired on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, fans saw Vanessa Hudgens revealed as the person under the Goldfish mask while Gumball turned out to be Scott Porter.

The two delivered their final performances of the show and Goldfish was crowned the season 11 winner.

As part of the final clues, Gumball said that he couldn't believe he was in the finale and that it was "wonderful" to show the world his musical capabilities. He added:

"In my life, I’ve had to fight to be seen. Imagine trying to do something thousands of times and only being successful a handful of them. And yet, in Hollywood, that’s considered a victory. I’ve been on TV for almost two decades nonstop, and yet being here I feel like I’ve finally gotten to show who I really am."

The Masked Singer season 11 star added that he felt like he was in the biggest fight of his life during the season finale. He sang Latch by Disclosure and Renegade by Styx.

Goldfish's last clue of the season noted that The Masked Singer season 11 performer wasn't "really great" at expressing herself growing up. She added that, however, she had been on a journey of self-discovery and being on the show helped her freely express herself.

"I come from a working-class family that has no connection to Hollywood whatsoever, so there’s no reason I should have made it. But I’m proof that with enough love, hard work and dedication, you can truly do anything. And, I’m so proud of my performances and I can’t wait to have kids when that time comes so I can be like, ‘Look at mommy go!’"

In the finale episode, she sang Heart of Glass by Blondie and Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me by Elton John.

Episodes of The Masked Singer season 11 are available to stream on Fox.