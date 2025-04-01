“Brings me chills”— The Voice fans react to Lucia Flores-Wiseman’s winning Knockouts performance

Episode 9 of The Voice season 27 was released on March 31. The episode started off the Knockouts round, where the contestants competed against each other in singing battles. The four coaches—Adam Levine, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, and Michael Bublé—were supposed to choose who among the two competitors advanced into the Playoffs and who stayed back. They could also use the Steal button, which enabled them to steal a participant another team discarded.

Lucia Flores-Wiseman and Grace-Miller Moody from Team Adam went against each other in the Knockouts round. While the former sang Slow It Down by Benson Boone, Grace sang Fleetwood Mac's Dreams. Lucia won the round as Adam chose her to advance to the Playoffs, and Grace was sent home.

Kelsea called Lucia a modern-day Amy Winehouse, while John gave them both a standing ovation. Michael also complimented Lucia's vibrato, and John said that while he liked Grace's performance, he would choose Lucia. Adam stated that Lucia embodied all the qualities a singer should have before giving her the Knockouts win. Fans of The Voice took to X to react to Lucia's win.

"I loveeee Lucia her voice brings me chills," a fan said.

"EVEN?! There was clearly a winner, and it was Lucia," said another.

"WHAT DRUGS ARE THE COACHES ON WITH GRACE????? It was a bad Stevie impression. Pick Lucia and save us five minutes of bulls**t," added a third.

"Lucia Flores-Wiseman is instantly recognizable, love her vocal inflections, and she was telling this story like it's her own. She rode the rhythm well in the groovier part of the song. Very enjoyable journey," wrote another.

Some fans of The Voice believed that Lucia was the clear winner between the two, while some stated how Grace too did well.

"After Grace-Miller and Lucia's knockout performances, even though I feel like wanting to lean towards Grace-Miller's... I kinda want to go to Lucia's performance bc shes a part of my voice dream team... and that she came so far so...," an X user wrote.

"I wanna say this: both Grace Miller and Lucia gave great performances tonight," wrote another.

"If it were American Idol I'd expect Grace to win but on #TheVoice Lucia has to be the winner (even though I really liked Grace's performance)," commented one.

"Lucia Flores-Wiseman is moving on to the live playoffs," wrote one.

What else happened on The Voice season 27, episode 9?

There were six total teams of contestants in The Voice Knockouts premiere, two each from Adam and Kelsea's teams and one each from Michael and John's teams. The first one was Team Legend's Bd.ii against Kolby Cordell. While the former sang Back at One by Brian McKnight, the latter sang Lately by Stevie Wonder. While John chose to take Bd.ii to the Playoffs, Michael and Adam both used their Steal buttons to take Kolby, and he eventually went to Adam's team.

The second contestant to get the Steal button was Angie Ray, who competed against Iris Herrera and sang Dirt Cheap by Cody Johnsson, while Iris sang Jolene by Ray LaMontagne. Iris was chosen by their mentor Kelsea to go further, while Angie was stolen by Michael.

Other contestants under Kelsea's The Voice mentorship were Tinika Wyatt and Dan Kiernan, who went against each other. Tinika's number was The Emotions' Best of My Love, while Dan went with Impossible by Shontelle. Tinika was taken to the Playoffs.

In the battle between Barry Jean Fontenot and Simone Marijic, Barry Jean won, and Simone was sent home by their mentor, Michael. Barry's song Haven't Met You Yet by his mentor himself got him the victory, while Simone fell back with Sara Bareilles's She Used to Be Mine.

Ethan Eckenroad from Adam's team also won against Trevon Dawson as he chose to sing I Won't Back Down by Tom Petty, while the latter went with Red Dirt Road by Brooks & Dunn.

New episodes of The Voice season 27 come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on NBC.

