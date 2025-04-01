“Favorite this year”- The Voice fans praise Iris Herrera’s Knockouts performance

Episode 9 of The Voice season 27, which was released on March 31, documented the competition entering into the Knockouts phase. The coaches, namely Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend, and Michael Bublé, were to choose four players to come ot their teams. They could also use the steal button to steal one of the other three panelists' contestants.

Ad

In episode 9, while Iris Herrera, in her battle against Angie Ray, sang Jolene by Ray LaMontagne, she won and was taken in by her mentor Kelsea. While Angie, who sang Dirt Cheap by Cody Johnsson didn't have to leave the competition because she was stolen by Michael Bublé.

Iris chose to sing the addiction-themed ballad to honor her family. The rehearsal clips showed Kelsea getting emotional because she was drawn to the storytelling both Iris and Angie chose to focus on. While Kelsea called them both "firecracker" singers, she decided to take Iris to the Playoffs because she felt that Iris's vocal skillset was stronger.

Ad

Trending

Fans of The Voice also came to X to express their thoughts on Iris's performance.

"I hope Iris rocks tonight. She's my favorite this year," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"YES!! Iris is amazing. I see Iris doing all the way," said another fan.

"I wanna say Iris of team Kelsea is doing a incredible job with her song Jolene," added a third.

"Iris Herrera is very cool, great gritty vocal, took her time with this melody and really painted the pictures. She put her stamp on it in no uncertain terms. Wonderful performance," wrote one.

Ad

Some fans of The Voice praised Iris but were also grateful that Angie was taken.

"I'm ok with iris going through for the record, BUT THANK GAWD ANGIE GOT STOLEN," an X user wrote.

"Jolene by Ray LaMontagne, nice choice Iris!!" another user wrote.

"Iris Herrera is moving on to the live Playoffs," commented one.

"Lets f*cking go Irisss!!!" wrote one.

Ad

What happened in The Voice season 11, episode 9, Knockouts?

In episode 9 of The Voice season 11, six pairs of contestants went against each other as the Knockouts played out. Of these, two each were from Kelsea and Adam's teams and one each from Michael Bublé and John Legend's teams.

Ad

Bd.ii performed to the song Back at One by Brian McKnight, while his opponent Kolby Cordell went for Lately by Stevie Wonder. While the former was chosen by John to go ahead, the latter was stolen, just like Angie. He went to Adam's team.

Lucia Flores-Wiseman sang Slow it Down by Benson Boone, and her competitor, Grace Miller Moody, sang Fleetwood Mac's Dreams. Their mentor, Adam, chose to go with the former. Tinika Wyatt from Kelsea's team sang The Emotions' Best of My Love and her competitor, Dan Keirnan, sang Impossible by Shontelle. Kelsea chose to take Tinika to the Playoffs.

Ad

Then came Barry Jean Fontenot and Simone Marijic from Michael's team. The former sang his mentor's song Haven't Met You Yet, while the latter sang She Used to Be Mine by Sara Bareilles. Barry was saved. From Adam's team, Ethan Eckenroad won his fight against Trevon Dawson. He sang I Won't Back Down by Tom Petty as Trevon sang Red Dirt Road by Brooks & Dunn.

New episodes of The Voice season 27 come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback