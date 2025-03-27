⁠“Craig is a known liar”— Summer House fans react to Kyle’s honest apology to the cast member

Season 9 of Summer House made it to episode 7 on March 27. Titled Toeing the Line, the episode documented the remainder of the pirates-themed party that began in the previous episode. It covered Jesse clarifying his inclination towards Ciara and Lexi, Paige telling Ciara about how she was dating a "hater," and Kyle and Craig talking it out.

Ad

The previous episode of Summer House saw yet another disagreement between Kyle and Craig. The latter refused to address their previous fight immediately because, according to him, he was tired after driving for five hours. Kyle, on the other hand, believed they should get that over with. In episode 7, viewers got to see them go through with the long-overdue confrontation.

Craig once again clarified that he was hurt when Kyle called him a "liar" for telling him he didn't know Kyle owned a spritz company before investing in a competitive spritz company. Kyle insisted on an amicable end to whatever happened because he cared about their girlfriends' long-reigning friendship.

Ad

Trending

Craig stated that it wasn't going to be the same if Kyle didn't apologize to him for calling him a liar, so Kyle complied. After he apologized, he also pulled Craig in for a hug.

Fans of Summer House reacted to Kyle's apology to Craig on X.

"Kyle should not have apologised to Craig. Craig is a known liar. He only cares about himself. He really manipulates people into thinking they’re always wrong," a fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Craig demanded an apology from Kyle. And if he doesn’t get it, he can always pay for it," said another.

"Craig is and has always been such a little b**ch baby. Kyle isn’t perfect, but notice how he took accountability, apologized, and Craig didn’t apologize like that at all. Loser," added a third.

Ad

"Kyle feels like he is the only one allowed to make money. If he is so smart he wouldn’t be worried. Craig owed him nothing," commented one.

Some fans of Summer House sided with Kyle, while others thought Craig was right.

"I’ll never agree with Kyle. He has not offered any of these people brand deals or partnerships with Loverboy. He has known Craig 6 years and never offered it until he found out someone else offered it," an X user wrote.

Ad

"Craig's dumb**s trying to blame Kyle for his reputation of being a liar as if he hasn't been on camera FOR YEARS lying about almost everything. You have a problem, sir, and it isn't Kyle, LOL," another wrote.

"Wait, so not only did Kyle end up apologizing, but Craig also got the competitor beverage deal. Kyle, u got played," commented one.

Ad

"Craig is a liar. That is just a fact! If I was Kyle, I wouldn’t apologize to him at all. craig is being an arrogant d**khead and has been since he got there," wrote one.

The detailed conversation between Kyle and Craig on Summer House season 9, episode 7

When Kyle and Craig sat down to chat on Summer House, the former said that he wanted to put things to bed and go back to going on double dates. Craig stated that he was the one to create distance between them, to which Kyle explained that if he knew his friends used their blood, sweat, and tears to build something, the last thing he would do was invest in their "direct competitor."

Ad

Ad

Craig argued:

"Yeah, but you're keeping money out of people's pockets."

Craig also clarified that the deal that he made didn't affect Loverboy, Kyle's brand. Kyle then emphasized the hurt he felt because Craig didn't inform him before doing the deal either. Craig stated that he was hurt when Kyle said that Craig had a reputation for lying.

Kyle defended himself by adding that Craig's hurt was nowhere near his devastation. However, he came around to apologize because he cared about their partners' friendship, and the latter accepted it.

Ad

New episodes of Summer House season 9 come out on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback