“I’d dump him too”— Summer House fans react to Paige and Craig’s differing opinions

Episode 6 of Summer House season 9 came out on March 19. The episode centered around Kyle's difference of opinion with Craig, as the latter came to spend some time at the villa with his girlfriend, Paige.

The previous episodes of Summer House saw Craig and Paige's opinions differing, as the former didn't approve of Paige's newfound career. He stressed the need for her to slow down in life when they would marry and have children. Paige argued that she didn't actively want to think of marriage because she had a lot on her plate, and this made Craig feel like she wasn't going to make him a priority.

In episode 6, Paige asked him if he felt like a priority during the weekend. Craig acknowledged it, and stated that he never said she didn't make him feel like a priority. Paige stated that her career was her priority at the time and she didn't want him to feel bad about it.

He said that was unfair because that was making him feel like he couldn't share what he wanted from life. Fans of Summer House reacted to this argument.

"God I’m so sick of Craig throwing these hissy fits. If I were Paige I’d dump him too," a fan said.

"Can the other cast hear people’s convo? Like can Kyle hear Paige and Craig speaking because why is he looking? I noticed this on a lot of bravo shows," said another.

"Paige is a nasty mean girl. SHE gets off on emasculated Craig at every opportunity. She thinks all that & a bag of chips. SHES Not!" added a third.

"Paige is mentally checked out from that relationship. Craig is starting to give her the ick," commented one.

Some fans of Summer House sided with Paige, while others supported Craig.

"Craig fumbled Paige by trying to cage her and stop her bag. I knew I was right to be team Paige," an X user wrote.

"Craig is selfish. He can't support Paige, which is why she knows it will be a problem when she is prioritizing her growing career. She can support him in getting sober but he can't support her," another user wrote.

"Paige emotionally left that relationship with Craig way before she broke up with him," commented one.

"Paige really is that B**ch. Craig, you dodged a bullet," wrote another.

What else did Summer House stars Paige and Craig talk about on season 9 episode 6?

On Summer House, when Craig argued that he never said she didn't make him a priority, she stated that he did say that he was worried she wasn't going to make him a priority. He clarified his comment, stating that he only said it because she was going to go on a tour and he didn't want to be forgotten.

Paige replied:

"I just don't ever want you to resent me because I'm working, like my career is way different than when we met, and I don't feel bad about that."

Craig said it was unfair to him and clarified that he didn't mean he wasn't happy with her new life, he just wanted to know how he fit into it because her life was different now. Paige stated that she could also say how she felt, to which Craig replied that it made him not want to share certain things with her, because he was scared she would take it for an attack.

He made himself clear that it didn't mean he wasn't rooting for her, it just meant that he was asking for clarity and making sure that after three years their relationship was still good. He asked her how they could have status check-ins or yearly reviews, and Paige said she would give him one and let him know if he was fired or not.

New episodes of Summer House season 9 come out on Wednesdays, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

