The Challenge: All Stars season 5 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, on MTV. The segment saw an argument break out between Devin Walker and Dario Medrano after Devin accused him of lying about who he was going to vote for.

He told Dario that if he was not going to vote with him and their alliance, he was voting against them while the latter said that Devin wouldn't be able to "strong arm" him. As the argument escalated, Dario told Devin he was a "bum" and a "joke."

Fans of The Challenge: All Stars Rivals reacted to Dario's responses to Devin online and felt that it was "hilarious." One person wrote on X:

"“You got a potbelly, you can’t run for sh*t, you’re ugly” Dario is hilarious."

"devin saying to dario “i’m a champion, act like it!” like ppl should put respect on his name for a win almost nobody respects," a fan commented.

"Shoutout to Dario for actually talking real sh*t to Devin. As much as the fandom clowns on Devin, a lot of people are afraid of the political power the dude wields on this show. The only people who have gone at Devin in recent years are Bananas & Rachel who are top of the mountain characters. Devin typically only feuds with big name characters these days. So to get under his skin is a win," a tweet read.

Fans of The Challenge: All Stars praised Dario for standing up to Devin:

"It was nice to see someone playing the game for their own best interest. Gotta give Dario props. Much better television vs something like World Championships when Tori voted for herself for fear of ruining her future chances by voting for Kaycee," a fan commented.

"Dario hasn’t been back since Devin’s first season. So he still sees Devin the same way. Honestly love to see Dario back. His commentary is great and funny and his gameplay is the exact same," a person wrote.

"Dario just showed everyone why he’s a strong competitor. Often ignored, but when it matters, he gets the job done," a tweet read.

Fans of The Challenge: All Stars further said:

"YOUR’E UGLYYYYGDBDBSNX. Dario gained a fan outa me. I wasn’t familiar with his work omg????" a person wrote.

"“You’re a bum! You’re a joke!” SAY IT AGAIN DARIO!!!" a fan commented.

"He's a clown"— Dario calls out Devin in The Challenge: All Stars Rivals episode 5

In The Challenge: All Stars Rivals episode 5, Corey told Devin that there was a scheme to send him and his partner Leroy into elimination and that Dario and Ashley were in on it.

Leroy assumed it was a lie, seeing that he and Dario were close, and asked him about the same. The conversation turned into a confrontation between Dario and Devin as the latter accused him of being a "liar."

Devin told him that if The Challenge: All Stars season 5 contestant wasn't with them, he was against them. Dario told him he wouldn't be able to "strong-arm" him and Devin said he had been caught in a lie. Devin further told Dario that he got "loose-lipped" after a few drinks but he didn't know what he said would get back to Devin.

Devin told him he was going to "take" Dario out and started to walk away. The Challenge: All Stars season 5 cast member called out to Devin and said he wasn't worried about him. As he approached Dario, Leroy asked him to calm down.

"I'm not, because he's a clown," he said.

Fans of the reality show commented on Dario's comebacks to Devin's argument and felt they were funny.

Episodes of MTV's The Challenge: All Stars season 5 air weekly on Wednesdays.

