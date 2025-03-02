"Embarrassing for him"— Love is Blind fans react to Dave talking to Lauren while supposedly drunk

Love is Blind season 8 aired three new episodes this week on February 28, 2025, on Netflix. The social experiment saw the couples navigate their relationships further as they lived together ahead of their upcoming big days.

While most engaged couples made it to the dress fitting, Lauren and Dave broke up after the latter's hesitation about introducing his fiancée to his friends and family. However, at the pod squad mixer, Molly spoke to Dave about his treatment of Lauren and criticized him for the same.

Soon after that conversation, Dave approached Lauren, apologizing for his behavior and apologizing for breaking up with her. Watching the male cast member's behavior, fans of the show felt he was intoxicated during the conversation. One person wrote on X:

"Drunk Dave talking to Lauren is embarrassing for him. Walk away girl."

"Somebody needs to tell Dave from Love is Blind that a drunk mouth speaks a sober mind," a fan commented.

"Lauren is the poster child for too much patience. Dave was drunk and his gaslighting went up a notch. Never wanted two people from lib to not work so bad," a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 termed Dave's behavior as "groveling":

"Dave drunk groveling to Lauren is gross," a person wrote.

"dave drunk groveling at lauren’s feet is so manipulative & pathetic. molly don’t want him so now he’s coming back to her… y is it NOW that others opinions don’t matter ?? cuz your plan backfired ??? i hope she’s stood her ground over the year," a fan commented.

"This Dave guy is truly a disgusting douchebag, coz now that he knows Molly doesn’t want him, he wants Lauren back. And he’s so so drunk. Lauren girl, again, why you entertaining this man?" a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 felt Dave only apologized to Lauren because of Molly:

"Molly CLOCKED Dave and sent him SPIRALING.… “you didn’t text me either” .. GET OFF MY SCREEN. Lauren deserves and KNOWS she deserves someone worth her time. LOVE her communication skills. (which makes me believe that her FWB was dumb af & ignored the truth)," a person wrote.

"I bet Dave did not expect that conversation with Molly to go that way. I bet he thought it was going to be a flirty type convo. Now he’s coming with his tail between his legs about “I still want Lauren," a fan commented.

"I suck at wanting what I can't have"— Dave opens up about his and Lauren's breakup in Love is Blind season 8 episode 11

In Love is Blind season 8 episode 11, titled, Sliding Down Slopes and Into DMs, Molly spoke to Dave about his and Lauren's breakup and criticized him for not defending her in front of his friends and family. She also called him out for not actively convincing his sister to meet his fiancée.

After the conversation, Dave told the cameras that he wanted to contact Lauren since they broke up. He added that he wanted to talk to her, go home with her and hold her.

"I suck at wanting what I can't have," he added.

Soon after, he approached Lauren and asked if he could say hi to her. The two hugged and the female Love is Blind season 8 star asked how Dave was. He told her he wasn't good and Lauren asked if he wanted to talk.

Dave apologized for avoiding her and told Lauren he didn't know she was going to be at the event, but that he hoped she was. He told the Love is Blind season 8 star that he was bad at admitting when he was wrong and assured her the breakup wasn't her fault.

Dave told Lauren he was "sick" of having to defend her in front of his friends and family. However, he said he didn't care about that and admitted to being at fault. He said his ego got in the way of what they had.

He told Lauren he was sorry and recalled going home to their shared apartment and not seeing her things there. Lauren said it was hard for her to take her things away as well, and said she didn't want to.

Dave told the Love is Blind season 8 cast member he wanted to text her to check in on her and Lauren asked why he didn't. The male participant said that she hadn't texted him either and Lauren explained she was "pissed."

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 commented on the conversation online and felt Dave only wanted Lauren back because of how his conversation with Molly went.

Stream episode 11 of Love is Blind season 8 on Netflix to know more about what happened between the participants on Netflix.

