“They don’t meet just anyone”—Love is Blind star Dave on his sister not wanting to meet Lauren

Love is Blind season 8 released episodes 10-13 on February 28, 2025, on Netflix. The latest batch of episodes saw the couples meeting each others' parents and getting to know more about themselves before walking the aisle in the final episode.

In episode 10 titled Oh Spare Me, Dave Bettenburg met Lauren O'Brien's mom, who told him he had the support of the entire O'Brien family. Lauren couldn't say the same because Dave's sister refused to meet her. When she asked Dave why she wouldn't meet her, Dave said:

"She's just my family. They don't just meet anyone. I don't want to waste her time either."

Dave had constantly mentioned his sister since he entered the pods. The first time he did so was when he told other cast members how his sister would be disappointed in him because of the experiment. Another time, when he told Lauren about how his sister was responding every step of the way.

Getting approval from Dave's sister was equally important to him and Lauren both. So, when she refused to meet Lauren, Dave was okay with it, which pushed their relationship to an ultimatum.

What happened between Dave and Lauren in episode 10 of Love is Blind season 8?

Love is Blind season 8 episode 10 documented Dave Bettenburg's meeting with Lauren's mom. The latter discussed with them their experience of Love is Blind and gave them her blessings. Lauren's dad didn't come to meet Dave because he didn't want to be on camera and because he was still trying to wrap his head around the experiment. However, Lauren's mom assured Dave that he had her entire family's support.

Dave met Lauren's dad off-camera and revealed the same during the episode. Lauren told Dave how she wasn't okay with her friends coming in with their questions and opinions because she didn't want any more of that. Dave agreed and said:

"It's just hard 'cause a lot of that we can't control. Which has been hard for me, for sure, is how I act based off of, like, how everybody else is feeling about our relationship."

Lauren pointed out that when they were on their honeymoon in Honduras, Dave assured her that he wouldn't let people's opinions get to him. Dave said that it had been hard, especially because his sister didn't expect him to get this far in the experiment.

He then revealed that his sister had high expectations from him since the beginning, and that was why she wasn't supportive of the Love is Blind experiment. She called him out for never letting her know about his dating life and stated that she could've set him up with people that she knew, instead of him going to the show.

Opening up about his meeting with Lauren's dad, Dave said that meeting him put him under a lot of pressure. Lauren took offense to that and countered that his sister not wanting to meet her stressed her out. After Dave said he didn't want his sister to waste her time meeting Lauren, the female cast member replied:

"Okay, if you don't want to waste your sister's time meeting me, if you don't see it with me, then, like, I wanna know."

Lauren said she didn't know how long she was going to keep up with the experiment. Dave responded that he didn't want to "do it" there, at the bowling alley, and they both agreed on going somewhere else. The episode of Love is Blind was cut on a cliffhanger without showing what Dave decided.

The finale episode of Love is Blind season 8 comes out on March 7, 2025, on Netflix.

