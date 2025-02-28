"THANK YOU Molly"— Love is Blind fans praise cast member for calling out Dave's behavior towards Lauren

In Love is Blind season 8 episode 11, which aired on Friday, February 28, 2025, Dave broke up with Lauren due to a couple of reasons, including his sister's disapproval. The same episode, the pod squad reunited at a bar and had drinks together, and Dave's now two exes from the show, Lauren and Molly, discussed Dave's behavior.

Later in the episode, Dave and Molly spoke privately, during which, Dave opened up about his sister's hesitation about him being on the social experiment. He said his sister was worried about ending up with someone who was on the show for the wrong reasons, which was why she was unwilling to meet Lauren.

Molly listed a few things he could have done to tidy things over and said that anyone who met Lauren would love her. She said that if Dave wanted to make it work, he would have found a way and said that she was "always" going to have Lauren's back.

Fans of the Netflix reality show commented on Molly calling out her pod-ex for his behavior towards Lauren and praised her online. One person wrote on X:

"THANK YOU Molly for telling Dave what we are all thinking."

"MOLLY A REAL F*CKING ONE she’s DESTROYING dave and he’s SICK about it LOVE that she has lauren’s back that’s so refreshing and now he’s all alone," a fan commented.

"Molly clocking Dave’s tea was so refreshing. Women supporting women," a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 called Molly a "girl's girl":

"Molly defending Lauren and being a girls girl is so incredible to watch," a person wrote.

"Molly is definitely a girl’s girl…. She clocked his bullsh*t and stood up for Lauren… (something that 32 year old baby couldn’t do)….. and that’s on period," a fan commented.

"I wasn’t a fan of Molly when she was in the pods, but the way she is standing up for Lauren has made me a Molly fan. Dave is awful!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love is Blind season 8 further said:

"I AM A MOLLY DEFENDER IDGAF ABOUT WHAT ANYONE ELSE SAYS SHE IS STANDING ON BUSINESS. THATS MY DOWN B*TCH. STAND ON IT MOLLY. GET HIS A** MOLLY. GET HIM TO SEE HOW DUMB HE IS MOLLY," a person wrote.

"“I will always have Lauren’s back. She’s my number one.” This suddenly became the best #LoveIsBlind season bc it took 8 rounds to finally find some real sisterhood. Molly/Lauren, Lauren/Madison, are the absolute highlights of the season now & I’m so glad E11 gives them this time," a fan commented.

"You did not give it a chance"— Molly talks to Dave about Lauren in Love is Blind season 8 episode 11

In Love is Blind season 8 episode 11, Dave and Molly discussed the male cast member's brief engagement with Lauren. Molly told him that she heard about Lauren and his breakup and Dave said "too much" happened once they got back home.

He said he was usually the one to mess things up and Molly asked whether he thought Lauren did something wrong. The male Love is Blind season 8 cast member said "No." Molly recalled one of their first conversations in the pods and said that Dave had a habit of pushing people away.

"From the information I gathered from her, it sounded like you did not give it a chance," Molly said.

The Love is Blind season 8 star added that it seemed like Dave was pushing Lauren away to get her to end their relationship, but Dave disagreed. The male participant brought up the "situation" with his friends and sister not wanting to meet her. Molly asked why he didn't defend his then-fiancée and he said he did.

"And they were all like, "F*ck her. We never wanna meet her?" Molly asked.

Dave said they would never say that and Molly asked why he never told his friends or sister to at least meet Lauren once. The conversation continued and Molly further defended Dave and said he could have gotten his sister on a video call off-camera to get her to talk to Lauren.

Fans of the reality show commented on Molly standing up for Lauren against Dave and praised her for it.

Episodes 1-12 of Love is Blind season 8 are available to stream on Netflix.

