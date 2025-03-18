“Evil”- The Bachelor fans criticize the producers for sending Zoe on a shocking silent date

The Bachelor season 29 episode 7 was released on March 17, 2025, and centered around the Fantasy Suites dates that Grant went on with the three finalists. The final three women on The Bachelor season 29 were Litia, Juliana, and Zoe. He spent time with them on a date before spending the night with them.

Since Zoe was the only finalist who never had a one-on-one date with Grant, she was scared of going into the Fantasy Suite. She also felt like she didn't know him well enough. Rachel from Joey Graziadei's season came to counsel her as she was the one who spent the least amount of time with Joey among his three finalists. The former contestant suggested that Zoe ask all the questions she had for Grant in the private time she got with him.

However, when Zoe met Grant, it was revealed that the producers had set up a silent yoga date for the two. The purpose of this date was for them to connect spiritually, without talking.

When Zoe was eliminated at the end of the episode, fans of The Bachelor thought that their being sent to a silent date factored in on Grant's decision. They believed it was unfair for the producers to give a silent date to the candidate who hadn't gotten any time with Grant. Fans took to X to criticize the producers, even calling them "evil" and "trash."

"Giving the girl who didn’t have a one-on-one, a SILENT date is literally f**king evil. The Bachelor producers are so trash," a fan said.

Fans called out the producers for giving Zoe a silent date (Image via X/@samxnthamck)

"A no speaking date for two people who haven’t gotten to know each other? They want Zoe to fail lmfao," said another.

"Producers really doing Zoe dirty. Not only has she never had a one on one date and when she finally gets one on one time with Grant it has to be fully silent," added a third.

"Production giving Zoe the silent date after hearing her tell Rachel she needs to ask him questions is DIABOLICAL," wrote another.

Some fans of The Bachelor were angry on behalf of Zoe as some even criticized Grant for not getting to know Zoe before he slept with her and then sent her home.

"So Grant never took Zoe on a 1-1, invited her to SILENT YOGA before fantasy suites, didn’t say he loved her or was falling for her or anything, but still proceeded to sleep w her and then send her home??? Throw the whole man away," an X user wrote.

"Zoe needed to use her wrestling skills on producers because what do you mean a SILENT YOGA fantasy suite date???" another user wrote.

"Producers are messy. Give Zoe a silence date when she wants to talk Give Litia an adventure date when she doesn’t like to have fun," commented one.

"Bachelor Producers: “Ok, let’s give the girl who Grant knows the least a date where they can’t talk”" wrote one.

What happened on Zoe's date with Grant on The Bachelor season 29, episode 7?

Before Zoe's date with Grant, she met Rachel who asked her to ask him all her questions and have deep conversations on their overnight date. However, Zoe was disappointed that she was sent on a silent date with Grant.

On their date, as their bodies started to get more in sync, things started heating up between them. They kissed during the session and left feeling connected.

Zoe told The Bachelor cameras that she felt self-conscious during their date, but once they went into their Fantasy Suite, she let her walls down and connected with Grant on a higher level.

New episodes of The Bachelor season 29 will be released on Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

