“Get it!”- Love on the Spectrum fans react to Dani’s shocking animation for Adan

Love on the Spectrum season 3 finally made its way to Netflix on April 2, World Autism Awareness Day. The show released all 7 episodes at once, making for a perfect binge-watch. It also saw cast members from the previous seasons of the show returning to continue their efforts to find their perfect match.

Ad

In episode 2 of the show, Adan and Dani go on a date. They went for dinner at a rooftop restaurant because it was their first anniversary. Dani's profession was that of an animator, so she made a small animated video for Adan. The video showed the two of them kissing and then going inside a tent where they slept together. The message that flashed at the end of the video said:

Ad

Trending

"It's been a year... is it time to do the deed? Happy anniversary Adan!"

Adan acknowledged and said they would do everything at the right time. Then, when she began kissing him, he told her he felt uncomfortable. In the next episode, Adan told his father about the animation video and told him he wasn't ready to have s*x before marriage.

Fans of Love on the Spectrum came to X to react to Dani's animated video gift to Adan.

Ad

"Dani is so ready to get laid. Girl, get it!" a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Dani, girl. Adan seemed uncomfortable and pressured," said another.

"Dani is diabolical with her animation for Adan," added a third.

"The animation was cute, and Dani was like did you see the end? We're done waiting. Let's go!" commented another.

Some fans of Love on the Spectrum found Dani's animation video hilarious and came to X to express it.

Ad

"This season of love on the spectrum is hilarious. “It’s been a year. Is it time to do the deed?” I KNOW THAT'S RIGHT DANI," an X user wrote.

"Watching Love on the Spectrum szn 3 and this girl Dani made a whole animated short to basically ask this man to crack her s**t," another user wrote.

Ad

"Love on the Spectrum S3 is a masterpiece. Dani's anniversary card: "It's been a year... isn't it time we did the deed?" I’m doing it wrong," commented one.

"Dani making a cute animation to get her desire known to Adan in such a creative way, go Dani!!" wrote one.

What happened on Dani and Adan's anniversary in Love on the Spectrum season 3, episode 2?

On their date, in episode 2 of Love on the Spectrum, Dani asked Adan if he wanted to go somewhere with her. He stated that he wouldn't mind going to Mexico with her. She told him that it would be great if they slept together romantically. She also told him that she craved intimacy.

Ad

Ad

Adan stated:

"I know it's a delicate topic, but I would be open to it. Protection, of course."

He told her that he was open to the idea as long as it was safe and consensual. He also told her that he had to be careful because a lot of people could just ignore their health and get s*xually transmitted diseases.

Adan then gave Dani a surprise by taking her to a gazebo that was fully lit, with lamps that spelled "Happy Anniversary". They danced and celebrated their anniversary.

Ad

For more updates on Dani and Adan's lives, fans can follow them on their official Instagram accounts, @danibowman1 and @mrcorreaadan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback