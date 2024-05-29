"Heartbreaking"— Ariana Madix's reaction to the Vanderpump Rules finale upsets fans

Vanderpump Rules season 11 aired the final part of the reunion special on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. During the segment, fans saw Ariana Madix watch the final minutes of the show's finale episode. Therein, Lala Kent commented on Ariana thinking she was "Beyonce" and Tom Sandoval getting upset about his former girlfriend not wanting to have a conversation with him.

While addressing the cast after watching the clip was played, Ariana Madix started sobbing, explaining why she didn't want to have a conversation with him. She previously made it clear that she had no interest in talking to Tom after he cheated on her with Rachel Leviss.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and support Ariana, and slammed several cast members online.

"It's heartbreaking to watching Ariana realize in real-tine that the peole she thought were her best friends don't give a sh*t about her - two seasons in a row. #PumpRules," one person wrote.

"the hurt in Ariana’s face, we ride at dawn #PumpRules" another person wrote.

"ok so you’re telling me that this finale was supposed to prove to us that ariana is actually the villain…? #PumpRules," a fan wrote.

Fans of Vanderpump Rules season 11 further said that Ariana Madix deserved "so much better":

"Watching the cast watch the final minutes of the finale was so hard particularly because it exposes Lala and Scheana for who they are: friends with Ariana just for the cameras. Watching Ariana discover that in real time is so sad. She deserves so much better. #PumpRules," a fan wrote.

My blood is boiling for Ariana. Lala, Ariana is living her real life with her real heartbreak. She is showing us her REALITY. You are disgusting to equate her heartbreak for views for this show. She chose her peace which is going to outlast this show forever. #PumpRules," another person wrote.

"Seeing Ariana crying at the reunion after seeing all her friends betraying her and her ex giving his fake apology makes me ready to fight #PumpRules," another fan wrote.

Vanderpump Rules fans further said they felt bad for Ariana:

"I really do feel for Ariana. She got betrayed by her boyfriend of 9 years and then almost all her “friends” betrayed her too just because she got some opportunities from it. That would be so painful no matter how much money you made. #VanderpumpRules #PumpRules," a person wrote.

"My heart is breaking for Ariana watching this reunion - her genuine hurt, disappointment, and heartbreak are all over her face. She needs to leave Lauren and Scheana in the rear view mirror and never look back. She deserves so much better. #PumpRules #TeamAriana," another person wrote.

Ariana Madix breaks down in Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion

During Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion special part 3, the cast saw the final minutes of the season finale in real time. Watching her friends dismiss her feelings and team up with her ex-boyfriend who cheated on her, Ariana broke down crying.

She spoke to Tom Sandoval while in tears, and told him that she didn't want to be around him. Tom also broke down crying and told Ariana that she knew who he was, and the cast member said she didn't.

She said:

"I just want you gone."

The cast member then spoke to Lala Kent about the comments she made about Ariana not filming with Tom Sandoval. This led to an argument between Lala and Katie as the latter Vanderpump Rules star tried to defend her friend and fellow cast member.

Lisa Vanderpump also chimed in on the situation and told the cast that Ariana didn't walk away from the show, and had she been in her situation, she would have done things differently.

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules are available to stream on Peacock.