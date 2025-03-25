⁠"I don't feel like I misled"— The Bachelor star Grant breaks silence on Litia's finale criticism of him 

The Bachelor season 29 aired its finale this week on March 24, 2025, on ABC. The 3-hour-long sequence saw eligible bachelor Grant Ellis make his final choice between Litia and Juliana after struggling with it.

He introduced both the cast members to his family, including his parents and sister after which Litia and Juliana both told him they loved him. The male cast member reciprocated their feelings but eventually proposed to the latter. Litia was disappointed and made her feelings known.

In an interview with People Magazine after The Bachelor season 29 finale, Grant Ellis responded to Litia's claims of him being "different" than she thought he was. He said that letting her go was one of the hardest decisions he had to make.

"I don't feel like I midled — I feel like I led with my heart," he clarified.

The Bachelor star Grant Ellis talks about choosing Juliana over Litia during season 29 finale

In the recent interview with People Magazine after the finale that aired on Monday, March 24, 2025, Grant Ellis opened up about his final choice in a joint interview with his fiancée, Juliana.

He said that while turning Litia down was the "hardest thing" to do, it was the best thing for her because it would have been unfair to her. Grant explained that while he got was getting love from The Bachelor season 29 cast member, he was not receiving it the way he wanted or needed.

The Bachelor season 29 frontrunner noted that he was torn between Litia and Juliana until the very end. He stated that when he met both their families and spent time with them, and to have to tell them on the biggest day of their lives that they were not the person he was going to choose caused him stress and confusion.

The Bachelor season 29 star noted that he didn't feel like he midled her because he only expressed his feelings towards her. He added that if he had made promises to her, that would have been misleading.

Grant further said that he cared about Litia and he did have feelings for her but Juliana was his "person." He added that sometimes the hardest things in life have the "best reward."

What did Litia say about Grant during the season 29 finale?

In the season finale of The Bachelor, featuring Grant Ellis, the frontrunner met with Litia on engagement day. He told her that she was one of the "most amazing, beautiful women" he had met and that she deserved to be loved and treated properly.

He added that although he wanted to give her all of the above, he didn't think they were right for one another and apologized for his decision. Litia criticized Grant and told him she was "disappointed" because he was different than she thought.

Litia further criticized The Bachelor season 29 star while in conversation with host Jesse Palmer, noting that she felt like he had pulled the rug from under her feet. He added that she didn't understand his decision because while she tried to slow things down, he "pushed the gas" throughout the show.

However, she added that she agreed with his decision and revealed that he previously told her that she was his number one emotional connection. She added that he also told her that knew he it was her and that he would stop the show to be with her.

Fans can watch the season back by streaming the ABC reality show on Hulu.

