"Move already"— Sister Wives fans criticize Meri’s conversation with Kody and Robyn

Sister Wives season 18 aired episode 10, titled, A Man After My Own Heart, on November 17, 2024. Sunday's episode featured a conversation between Meri, Robyn, and Kody about Meri's upcoming move to Parowan.

Meri wanted Kody's help to move her things and joked about him considering it part of her "severance package" since she didn't ask for alimony when the two legally divorced. The male cast member asked her why she needed to move so early and she explained her lease would expire in January.

Fans of the TLC reality show commented on the exchange and were critical of Meri wanting to talk to the couple about her move and believed she was "still holding on" to Kody. One person wrote on X:

Trending

"Meri you know you are still holding on bc you said there was no reason to go to Robyn & Kody’s but you had to go there in person to say you were moving. You want one more chance for them to beg you to stay! move already!"

Expand Tweet

"I'm tired of Meri thinking up excuses to call these meetings and say the same thing over and over. She even said "Kody doesn't care," so stop telling him," a fan commented.

"Like srsly is meri ok? A man hasnt kissed you in 10 years. U havent been “legally married” to him in over decades. But because u went and talked to your pastor at WHATEVER kind of church it is you go to. Your now single? You haven’t been in a relationship meri," a tweet read.

Fans of Sister Wives season 18 reacted to Kody crying:

"Oh, Kody, YOUR heart isn't safe?? Meri, you are asking Kody for help.. Severance package? It'll never be even. Sobbin doesn't really care.. She's got his undivided attention and ugly art," a person wrote.

"I cannot believe Kody is going to put on the water works when Meri tries to leave…. The depths of his self serving behavior has no bottom," a fan commented.

"Kody sobbing because Meri’s gone? End of an era? She would’ve stayed in a heartbeat if you would’ve given her the slightest bit of hope and attention and now you’re crying? Oh you’re such a prick," a tweet read.

Fans of Sister Wives season 18 further said:

"These scenes are absolutely pitiful and sickening. Kody was abusive and Meri sat by his chair wanting to touch the hem of his garment. Thank goodness her friends are based in reality!" a person wrote.

"Kody hasn’t been interested in Meri for years!! Now that she’s moving he thinks it’s too soon. And Robyn thinks the word “moving” is too much for Ari. I’m surprised she didn’t state it’s not a safe space for her to hear the “m” word. It’s been 10+ years!!" a fan commented.

Meri asks for Kody's help in Sister Wives season 18 episode 10

In Sister Wives season 18 episode 10, Meri sat down with Kody and Robyn to discuss her upcoming move. She told the two she came to ask them a question since she was set to move away in a few weeks and response, Kody asked why she was moving away so early.

Chiming in on Kody's statement, Meri told the cameras she didn't understand Kody. She said the Sister Wives season 18 star had done everything in his power to "push" her away for a decade. She added that now that she was going away, he wondered why she wanted to move so early. She wondered why he cared.

Kody also chimed in on the situation in a confessional. He said his "immediate" reaction was that the move would be good for Meri. However, the Sister Wives season 18 star said he never told Meri what he was thinking about.

Robyn noted that Meri previously said she would move in June or July and Meri said her leave would be over by the end of January. She added she wanted to get it over with before that.

She told Kody she wanted him to help her move and told him to consider it a part of her severance package.

Fans of Sister Wives season 18 reacted to the conversation online and were conflicted by Meri asking for Kody's help.

Sister Wives season 18 airs episodes weekly on Sundays on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback