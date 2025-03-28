“Narcissistic psycho" — Love is Blind: Sweden fans criticize Oscar’s shocking breakup with Alicia

Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 premiered on March 13 with its first four episodes. During these episodes, while still talking and dating from the pods, Oscar faced a dilemma to choose between Milly and Alicia. While he had his inclinations towards Milly, her uncertainty caused him to withdraw, eventually choosing Alicia.

During their honeymoon, Alicia wept and stated that she wasn't feeling the connection she had felt with Oscar in the pods. She continued saying she didn't feel Oscar was being himself.

In Love is Blind: Sweden episode 8, released on March 27, Oscar addressed the time they had taken away from each other and said that in those two days, he felt like both he and Alicia were sad. He expressed that he wouldn't want to marry someone he has been uncertain about.

Fans of Love is Blind: Sweden criticized Oscar's breakup with Alicia and took to social media to express the same.

"Oskar is a narcissistic psycho. It's how he gas lit Alicia into thinking that he regrets his actions and really wants to make their relationship works. Only for her to show up and he dumps her," a fan said.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@SWEETQUEENAY)

"Oscar is looking for a woman who is unavailable and doesn't show interest in him so he can chase her. Weirdo. He's clearly not ready for a relationship or marriage," said another.

"It's funny how different these guys treat these women once they get those cheeks! I'm talking about you Oscar," added a third.

"Oscar needs to date himself and not waste the time of grown women...," wrote one.

Some fans of Love is Blind: Sweden urged Alicia to move on or find Tim, her other pod date.

"I am SOOOO glad Oskar told Alicia he wasn’t going forward…her wanting someone to assure her and him not willing to give that…move on….he won’t doing that with anyone. She needs that other man…whatever his name is. He was hot and kind and loving…," an X user wrote.

"Alicia should find that other guy…Oskar is not her man…," another user wrote.

"He left Millie cause he didn’t like he had to “fight” for her but now is complaining he wants to fight and the chase???" commented one.

"I really did not understand why he brought her out for all that BS," wrote one.

What Oscar told Alicia in Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 8?

Oscar opened up and told Alicia that when he was away from Alicia, he didn't feel like he wanted her desperately, which bothered him. Alicia told him that they had built a foundation on Love is Blind: Sweden and the conditions they had set for their relationship were enough for her to go ahead. She added that there was no point if Oscar didn't want them to be together anymore.

She continued:

"So I'm at a point where I'm not going to nag, not going to beg, if you don't wanna stay, you don't have to. But I want you to know this feels like a betrayal."

Oscar stated that his feelings were very grounded and that he believed that if he didn't feel like he was in love, he wasn't going to feel that way in the next three years. There being no love between them, he had decided to take a step back.

For more updates on Oscar and Alicia's lives, fans of Love is Blind: Sweden can follow them on their official Instagrams,@lindoscar and @aliciasjoeberg.

