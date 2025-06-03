"Not cool!!"— 90 Day: Hunt for Love fans react to Usman's bold claim that he'd punch Chantel if she were a man

90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 episode 2 saw the continuation of Usman and Chantel's argument after the latter confronted him about a comment he made behind her back and called his comment "very aggressive," claiming that he told people that he wanted to punch her.

Ad

"If you are a man, I will," he said in response.

Chantel asked why he would say such a thing and Usman asked her why the TLC star would share an unproven allegation about him to other people. Chantel noted that she believed they were true and that she was "very protective" of her friends.

Fans online reacted to the segment, and while they may not have necessarily agreed with Chantel's actions, they criticized Usman's aggressive behavior. One person wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"Usman threatening to beat up Chantel not cool!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Usman out here saying he wanna punch women in the face but then following it up with a if you werent a woman. Sir, she is a woman. You either wanna punch her or you dont," a fan commented.

"Usman out here saying he wanna punch Chantel in the face. Yet he wonders why they wont give him a green card," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of 90 Day: Hunt for Love criticized Chantel's behavior towards Usman:

"now chantel knows good & goddamn well, if usman wasn’t a man that knew couldn’t/wouldn’t touch her, she wouldn’t be pulling that weave back. where was all that energy w/ nicole in your mama’s house??" a person wrote.

"“I take Brazilian jiu jitsu.” Chantel, you’re so top heavy you’d tumble right over from a light shove," a fan commented.

Ad

"Chantel you’re an instigator. A gossiper. Then when you’re called out about it, you get mad. No wonder you’re besties with Tim. Girl bye," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 further said:

"Chantel is pulling her hair back and taking her earrings off," a person wrote.

"Chantel needs to try to find love and stop causing drama," a fan commented.

Ad

"You act so, like, childish"— Usman gets into an argument in 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 episode 2

Ad

In 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 episode 2, Chantel interrupted Cortney, Jeniffer, and Usman's conversation, hoping to talk to the male cast member about a comment he made behind her back. She said it wasn't nice and "very aggressive," and recalled him saying that he wanted to punch her in the face.

Usman said that he would have liked to punch her if she were a man but since she wasn't, he would never do that. The female 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 cast member asked Usman why he would say that and Usman questioned her about spreading rumors about him. Chantel noted that she felt the allegations against him were true.

Ad

He asked her why she believed them to be true and asked for examples of how he scammed people. He asked Chantel if she had witnessed anything while the latter explained that she was protective of her friends and didn't want anything bad to happen to them.

"You act so like, childish, I don't know," Usman said.

Chantel was upset about the comment and disagreed with his assessment. She asked him if he was going to punch her and asked if he wanted to fight her. Usman said he didn't want to fight her, and Chantel left the conversation.

Ad

Usman told Cortney and Jeniffer he didn't like Chantel's behavior while the latter called the situation "bullsh*t." She told the cameras that she tried to own up to her misunderstanding and that she didn't come on 90 Day: Hunt for Love for a man to tell her he wanted to hurt her.

Fans online reacted to the disagreement online and while they criticized Usman for his comment about Chantel, they were equally critical of the female cast member.

Episodes 1 and 2 of 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 are available to stream on TLC GO.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More