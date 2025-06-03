⁠"Slurring her words"— 90 Day: Hunt for Love fans react to Elise confronting Rob 

90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 aired episode 2 this week on Monday, June 2, 2025. The segment saw the cast continue to interact with one another but the atmosphere thickened when Elise confronted Rob for saying that their date was the same as everyone else's.

Ad

As Rob tried to explain himself, the female cast member interrupted and said she didn't care what he liked and told him that he was on the show for the wrong reasons. She claimed that he wanted to sleep with her the previous night while Rob denied the claims.

Fans online reacted to Elise confronting Rob and felt that she was heavily under the influence of alcohol or more. One person wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"How many pills is Elise on? She's all over the place & slurring her words."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Elise should've taken Rob to the side to talk not yell in front of everyone smh," a fan commented.

"Elise says ROB is here for the wrong reasons. Girl, you were showing your WHOLE A** on Day 1!! And right now," a tweet read.

Fans of 90 Day: Hunt for Love felt Elise was "b*tt hurt" by Rob:

"elise is b*tt hurt bc she thought she was the best woman at the resort & rob humbled her by treating her like all the other girls there. jeniffer too bc she was scored low by all the guys," a person wrote.

Ad

"Another Sophie. Accusing Rob of something but she won’t show those receipts. Hanging out doesn’t always mean hooking up. Elise, is an insecure jump off," a fan commented.

"Rob was just rating the speed dating experience not the people. Elise acting like a possessive girlfriend when she’s known for Rob for like a day. Too much too soon," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 further said:

"Elise if you want this man you need to chill. Rob is probably having Sophie flashbacks with this arguing back & forth," a person wrote.

"Rob is scared of Elise. Which he prolly should be. She is bat sh*t crazy. There is a REASON why she isnt in a relationship," a fan commented.

Ad

"Show the receipts"— Rob asks Elise to pull up texts of their conversations which show that he wanted to sleep with her on 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 episode 2

Ad

In 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 episode 2, titled, The Boy Who Fell in the Hot Tub, Elise asked Rob why he rated their date as the same as everyone else's. Rob told the cast member he didn't like her question, but the latter said she didn't care about what he liked.

Elise reminded the 90 Day: Hunt for Love cast member that he had kissed her the previous night, called her up at night, and asked her to sleep with him. Rob asked if she was upset that he gave every girl on the show the same number.

Ad

"We kissed last night, you're here for the wrong reasons. You're telling me to go f*ck you last night," Elise added.

Rob argued that he didn't tell her to do that and explained that he asked her to come "hang out." When Elise argued that Rob had said something else, Rob asked her to show the proof.

"Show the receipts. Show the receipts then," he added.

Ad

Cortney, who was also present while the two argued, commented on the same in a confessional. She criticized Rob's rating of Elise and wondered how he was going to give a model a 3. She added that Elise had thrown herself at Rob but the latter still managed to "f*ck it up."

Fans of 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 commented on the same and were critical of Elise's behavior towards Rob.

Tune in next week to see what happens next between Rob and Elise on 90 Day: Hunt for Love season 1 on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More