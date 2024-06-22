Perfect Match: Chris Hahn claims Christine and Nigel won due to a "treaty"

Perfect Match finalist Chris Hahn recently took to social media to address the season 6 results. The cast member went on social media to claim that he and his partner, Tolu Ekundare, should have won the show.

In an Instagram post shared on June 21, Chris Hahn said although he thought Nigel and Christine, the winners of the show were a good couple, they didn't deserve to win the Netflix show. He further revealed that every single member of the cast gets to vote. Explaining the voting process, he said:

"People outside the house, the ones that didn't really get in the house that much, they either got kicked off, or they didn't really come in because they got the boot, because they didn't influence the other dates to match up with them."

Chris continued:

"What they did was, they made a little treaty. They made a little deal. They made a treaty that if one person from this group, from the outside the house group gets into the finale, were one of the final couples, 'We all will vote for them.'"

Chris Hahn feels Nigel and Christine didn't deserve to win Perfect Match season 2

In the same Instagram post, the Perfect Match season 2 finalist said that both Nigel and Christine were a part of the "outside the house group". He added that everyone who was in on the "pact" voted for them to win.

The Perfect Match season 2 cast member said that people would wonder why they won considering that they were featured on the show in only one episode. He added that they matched up in episode 10 when Christine was sent on a date with Nigel after Chris and Tolu won the compatibility challenge.

"This is their first time in the house, they just matched up. They've been on for one episode, everyone's gonna ask like, how the h*ll did they win? Everyone outside the house, during that pact, voted for Nigel and Christine to win it. Are they are good couple? Maybe, I think so. Did they deserve to win Perfect Match, absolutely not," Chris said.

Nigel and Christine's journey explored

Although Nigel and Christine coupled up in the Perfect Match season 2 finale, sparks flew between them in episode 9 during game night. As the cast played the flip the cup, where whoever failed to successfully flip the cup, could kiss the person they fancied the most.

Christine, who was unmatched at the time, kissed Nigel but explained that one of the reasons she did so was because Kaz wasn't playing. Nigel explained later, that the two previously hung out together in New York but nothing romantic happened between them.

However, in episode 10, the two were set up on a date and the duo rekindled the "missed opportunity." In a confessional, Nigel said:

"Thank God, I can't believe it. Christine is looking good. We had a lot of chemistry, a lot of heat, and I'm gonna sweep her off her feet for sure."

Christine also spoke to the cameras about their equation and said that although the Too Hot To Handle alums kissed at the mixer, she had her eyes on him even before coming on Perfect Match.

At the date, Nigel asked about how Christine and Kaz's relationship was going and she told him that although he checked a lot of the boxes, she still wanted to get to know other people.

"In all my previous relationships, I feel like, I always had to play, like, the guessing game, on trying to like, understand how he felt," she explained.

Nigel told the Perfect Match season 2 cast member that people were used to the "single Nigel" and didn't know how he was when he was in a relationship. He told her that if they were to pursue each other, he would be "100%" serious about it.

The two matched up after the date, while Kaz matched with her former partner, Micah Lussier. The Too Hot to Handle alums won season 2 and an all-expenses-paid vacation courtesy of Netflix.

Episodes of Perfect Match season 2 are available to stream on Netflix.